TEXT-S&P may cut Dyton Power & Light Co ratings
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Dyton Power & Light Co ratings

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview	
     -- In our view, the expected transition of Dayton Power & Light Co.'s 	
generation to market rates in Ohio and the expansion of parent DPL Inc.'s 	
retail marketing activities increases the business risk of both entities.	
     -- We have placed our ratings on DPL and Dayton Power & Light, including 	
the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit ratings on both, on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects the potential that we will lower our ratings 	
on both in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing and 	
transition to full market rates for Dayton Power & Light.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings DPL 	
Inc. and subsidiary Dayton Power & Light Co. (DP&L), including the 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We placed 	
the 'BB+' senior unsecured rating on DPL's notes and the 'BBB+' rating on 	
DP&L's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications. The '1+' 	
recovery rating on DP&L's senior secured debt is unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch reflects the potential that we will lower our ratings on both 	
entities in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing and 	
transition to full market rates for DP&L. We have revised our assessment of 	
DPL and DP&L's business risk profiles to "strong" from "excellent" to reflect 	
the increased competition in Ohio along with the expected growth of the 	
unregulated retail business. In addition, we expect the increasing competitive 	
pressure due to lower wholesale electric prices will materially stress DPL's 	
profit margins. The company's financial position has very little cushion due 	
to the increased amount of acquisition debt layered on by parent company AES 	
Corp. (BB-/Stable/--). Our baseline forecast shows funds from operations (FFO) 	
to total debt of around 11% and total debt to total capital at approximately 	
57%. We will resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the timing 	
and transition to full market rates for DP&L.	
	
The ratings on DPL Inc. reflect its consolidated credit profile, which 	
includes its association with the weaker credit quality of its parent, AES. 	
DPL is the holding company for regulated electric utility DP&L. The ratings 	
also reflect DPL's "strong" business risk profile and its "aggressive" 	
financial risk profile under our criteria. (We rank business risk from 	
"excellent" to "vulnerable" and financial risk from "minimal" to "highly 	
leveraged.")	
	
The ratings on DPL and DP&L are higher than the rating on parent AES due to 	
structural protections (a separateness agreement, an independent director, and 	
debt limitations and covenants) that provide a degree of insulation to the 	
subsidiary.	
	
DPL's credit quality is heavily influenced by the substantial amount of 	
additional acquisition-related debt and the adverse impact on the company's 	
key financial measures. In that regard, we expect total debt to total capital 	
to hover around 57% and adjusted FFO to total debt to be approximately 11%.	
	
We base the strong business risk profiles of both entities on DP&L's eventual 	
transition to generation market rates. We expect that growth of DPL's retail 	
subsidiary combined with increasing competitive pressure due to lower 	
wholesale electric prices will materially stress DPL's profit margins in the 	
near term. Our assessment of business risk also takes into account the 	
increasing retail competition, a lack of fuel diversity, and a weak economy in 	
Dayton. Those factors are partially offset, in our view, by the lower-risk 	
regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) portion of the business; 	
generally low-cost generating facilities; and the completion of a heavy 	
environmental compliance program. With heightened competition in Ohio, 	
affiliate DPL Energy Resources now provides electricity to about 87% of DP&L's 	
estimated 47% switched load at market rates.	
	
DP&L has filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) 	
to implement a market rate offer (MRO) following the year-end 2012 expiration 	
of its current electric security plan (ESP). The proposed MRO covers the 	
period from Jan. 1, 2013, through May 31, 2018. As required by Ohio law, the 	
standard service offer (SSO) rates under the proposed MRO would reflect a 	
proportionate blend of the rate resulting from a competitive bidding process 	
(CBP) and DP&L's current ESP generation prices. DP&L is proposing to blend in 	
auction results with current standard-service offer rates over the period, 	
starting with a 10% mix of October's auction results and culminating in a 100% 	
move to market in June 2018.	
	
PUCO has so far not approved an MRO, and has denied requests by FirstEnergy 	
Corp and Duke Energy Corp in the past year. Both FirstEnergy and Duke went on 	
to file ESPs that PUCO approved. Based on these previous MRO filings, we 	
expect that DP&L may be required to file a new ESP with a shorter transition 	
period to market rates. As a reference point, AEP's recent Ohio ESP filing 	
with PUCO calls for a transition to market rates over a three-year period. We 	
expect the commission to issue an order near the end of the second quarter 	
2012.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is adequate under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, 	
which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Adequate liquidity 	
supports our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on DPL and its subsidiary DP&L. The 	
company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and 	
available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital 	
expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. DPL's ability to absorb 	
high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its 	
flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank 	
relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent 	
risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate.	
	
DP&L's next maturity is significant, at $470 million, but it is not due until 	
2013. Given the magnitude of the maturity, we expect the company to address it 	
well in advance of the due date 	
	
DP&L maintains a $200 million revolving credit facility that matures on April 	
20, 2013. On Aug. 24, 2011, the company entered into another $200 million 	
revolving credit facility that expires in August 2015. Subject to certain 	
conditions and approvals, DP&L has the option to increase both facilities by 	
up to an additional $50 million. The agreement contains a $20 million sublimit 	
for swingline loans.	
	
Both DP&L bank agreements have one financial covenant requiring that DP&L's 	
total debt to capital ratio not exceed 65%; the company comfortably complies, 	
with an actual ratio of about 41%.	
	
DPL also has a $125 million revolving facility that matures in August 2014. 	
The agreement contains a $125 sublimit for the issuance of standby letters of 	
credit (LOCs) and a $10 million sublimit for swingline loans. The facility 	
requires that total debt not exceed 70% of total capitalization. In addition, 	
EBITDA to consolidated interest charges must be at least 2.5x only if credit 	
ratings on DPL fall below investment grade. At the end of December DPL was 	
comfortably in compliance with total debt to capital of 55% and EDITDA to 	
interest of 7.54x.	
	
Liquidity is adequate based on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit 	
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 	
1.2x.	
     -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in 	
excess of liquidity requirements.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a good standing in the credit markets.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $600 million over the next 12 	
months, consisting of projected FFO and availability under the credit 	
facilities. We estimate liquidity uses of roughly $385 million during the same 	
period for capital spending, dividends, and debt maturities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We assign recovery ratings to first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by 	
investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings being 	
notched above a corporate credit rating (CCR) on a utility, depending on the 	
CCR category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the 	
investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of 	
nearly 100% recovery for secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on 	
our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (limited size of the 	
creditor class and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and 	
after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high 	
replacement cost) will persist. Under our notching criteria, when assigning 	
issue ratings to utility FMBs, we consider the limitations of FMB issuance 	
under the utility's indenture relative to the value of the collateral pledged 	
to bondholders, management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, and the 	
regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a CCR on a 	
utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' 	
category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories.	
	
DP&L's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the 	
utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of 	
more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+' and an issue rating one 	
notch above the CCR.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we will lower our ratings on 	
both DP&L and DPL in the near term after we gain more clarity on the timing 	
and terms of DP&L's eventual transition to full market rates. We have revised 	
our assessment of DPL and DP&L's business risk profiles to strong from 	
excellent to reflect the increased competition in Ohio along with the expected 	
growth of the unregulated retail business. In addition, we believe the 	
increasing competitive pressure due to lower wholesale electric prices will 	
materially stress DPL's profit margins. The company's financial position has 	
very little cushion due to the increased amount of acquisition debt layered on 	
by parent company AES. Our baseline forecast shows FFO to total debt hovering 	
around 11% and total debt to total capital at approximately 57%. We will 	
resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the timing and transition 	
to full market rates for DP&L.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
DPL Inc.	
Dayton Power & Light Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Watch Neg/--  BBB-/Stable/--	
	
DPL Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Neg      BB+	
	
DPL Capital Trust II	
 Preferred Stock                        BB/Watch Neg       BB	
	
Dayton Power & Light Co.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB+/Watch Neg     BBB+	
  Recovery Rating                       1+                 1+

