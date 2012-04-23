TEXT-Fitch affirms HIP of Greater New York at 'BBB-'

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects the impact of HIP's concentrated market profile and comparative small size and scale, the company's capitalization metrics which remain very strong for the rating category, and recent improvements in HIP's operating performance. HIP's operations are concentrated in the New York metropolitan area, and its market share in New York is strong. However, roughly one half of the company's medical membership is derived from a single contract with the city of New York, which, in comparison to 'BBB' category rated peers, Fitch views as adding incremental risk to the company's market profile. Fitch believes that upward ratings movement within the 'BBB' rating category would require measured and profitable diversification of HIP's medical membership and revenue bases that reduces the company's reliance on the city of New York contract. HIP's current rating also considers the financial and operational implications of the company's potential conversion to for profit status under a plan previously filed with the New York State Department of Insurance by HIP and affiliates, Group Health Options, Inc. (GHI) and EmblemHealth, Inc. (Emblem). Under the plan Emblem would become a publicly-owned holding company with HIP and GHI serving as key operating-company subsidiaries. HIP's rating reflects Fitch's use of a group rating methodology under which HIP and GHI are considered core and very important subsidiaries respectively of Emblem. GHI's very important categorization reflects the company's role in rounding out the organization's product portfolio, financial support provided to GHI by HIP, and overlapping management between the two companies. Under Fitch's rating methodology, GHI falls short of being considered a core subsidiary due to its capitalization, which is much weaker than HIP's. Currently HIP's and GHI's individual capitalization metrics vary significantly with HIP's being very strong relative to its rating. If the organization's conversion plan eventually receives regulatory approval, Fitch's expectation is that the companies will re-align their capital such that their capitalization metrics more closely approximate one another's and their respective NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios (on a company action level basis) will approximate 175%. Emblem generated solid earnings in 2011 and 2010 characterized by medical loss ratios and EBITDA margins relative to revenues that are supportive of 'BBB' category IFS ratings and net returns on capital that are supportive of higher IFS ratings. In 2011, Emblem reported $287 million of EBITDA, a 3% EBITA/revenues margin, and a net return on average capital of 12.4%. In both 2011 and 2010 Emblem's Medicare segment generated the majority of the company's earnings, benefitting from margin expansion driven by rate increases, changes in risk scores that increased revenues, and better than expected utilization and cost trends. The company's commercial segment, which represents the majority of its membership, generated losses in 2011 and 2010 as Emblem gained market share and mispriced certain exclusive provider organization (EPO) and preferred provider organization (PPO) products. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HIP's rating include: --Measured and profitable diversification of the organization's membership and revenue bases that significantly reduces reliance on its contract with the city of New York; --Overall run-rate EBITDA / revenue margins of 7% or more; --Meaningful progress towards Emblem's commercial segment obtaining run-rate EBITDA / revenue margins of 7% or more; --Run-rate Emblem organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratios that exceed 200% (company action-level basis; --Run-rate Emblem organization-wide premiums-to-surplus ratios of 7.0 times (x) or less; --Reduced earnings volatility across the Emblem organization. Key Rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of the HIP's rating include: --The loss of, or material adverse changes to, the company's contract with the city of New York; --Overall run-rate EBITDA / revenue margins of 3% or less; --Meaningful progress towards Emblem's commercial segment obtaining run-rate EBITDA / revenue margins of 3% or less; --Run-rate Emblem organization-wide NAIC risk-based capital ratios that are less 175% (company action-level basis); --Run-rate Emblem organization-wide premiums-to-surplus ratios that exceed 9.0x. Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook: Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York --IFS at 'BBB-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (March 28, 2012).