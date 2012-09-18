FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Atrium VIII/Atrium VIII LLC notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Atrium VIII/Atrium VIII LLC is a cash flow CLO transaction consisting 
of broadly syndicated loans.
     -- We assigned preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, and 
subordinate notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, legal structure, collateral portfolio, and timely interest and 
ultimate principal payments, among other factors.
    
    Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to Atrium VIII/Atrium VIII LLC's $460.0 million floating- and fixed-rate
notes (see list).

The note issuance is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization 
backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated 
senior-secured loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Atrium VIII/Atrium VIII LLC

Class                                   Rating          Amount
                                                       mil. $)
A-1                                     AAA (sf)           298
A-2                                     AAA (sf)            20
B                                       AA (sf)             53
C (deferrable)                          A (sf)              42
D (deferrable)                          BBB (sf)            26
E (deferrable)                          BB (sf)             21
Subordinated notes                      NR                56.3

NR--Not rated.

