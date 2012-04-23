TEXT-S&P raises Asbury Automotive Group to 'BB-'

April 23 - Overview -- We are revising our business risk assessment of Duluth, Ga.-based auto retailer Asbury Automotive Group to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the company's relatively stable business model and its record of expanding profitability and free cash generation. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Asbury to 'BB-' from 'B+' because we believe its fair business profile will permit credit measures to remain at or above recently attained levels. -- We are also raising our issue rating on the subordinated notes to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Asbury's business model, financial policy and operating track record will enable it to sustain its improved credit measures. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its corporate credit rating on Duluth, Ga.-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. In addition, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's 8.375% senior subordinated notes, 3% subordinated convertible notes, and 7.625% subordinated notes to 'B' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The '6' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our ratings on Asbury reflect its fair business risk profile characterized by thin margins and cyclical sales, but also stable and higher margin service profits, a recession-resistant business model, and improved EBITDA and cash flow protection measures. The ratings also reflect Asbury's "aggressive" financial risk profile because of its relatively high leverage. We believe Asbury will continue benefiting from a recovery in U.S. light vehicles sales, and expand earnings and lower leverage while it builds out infrastructure to gain benefits of scale in its core light vehicle retail business. For example, adjusted EBITDA for 2011, by our calculation, rose by about 9% year over year, to $182 million, resulting in lease-adjusted debt (excluding floorplan liabilities) to EBITDA of 3.8x, a full turn lower than 2010 (from both higher EBITDA and debt reduction). Asbury's adjusted EBITDA margin was flat year over year, at 4.2% for 2011, but it generated free cash flow from operations of $74 million for 2011. We believe Asbury can sustain, and possibly improve, its financial credit measures in the currently favorable climate for the retailers. This climate is characterized, in our opinion, by tight new and used vehicle supply that is likely to keep vehicle pricing strong and automaker incentives low in the near term. In addition, consumers have shown renewed willingness to spend on new or nearly new vehicles despite continuing high unemployment, and credit availability for auto purchases appears to be unconstrained. Asbury is one of the five rated U.S. auto retailers, all of which are consolidators in the highly competitive and fragmented U.S. light vehicle retailing industry. U.S. new light vehicle sales growth benefits the retailers because increased showroom traffic boosts both vehicle sales revenues, finance and insurance revenues and eventually, the highly profitable parts and service (P&S) business for the retailers. Asbury's P&S revenues, a key profit and cash flow contributor for the rated auto retailers, were flat in 2011, year over year, but we believe it has the potential to increase modestly over time. We believe U.S. sales of new light vehicles could improve to 14.2 million units in 2012, nearly a 12% increase year over year, despite continuing high unemployment and unsettled consumer sentiment. We assume this positive demand trend will continue into 2013, with new vehicle sales increasing 5% because sales are only now reaching above our estimate of replacement levels. Still, the auto retailer group faces continuing business risks, including: -- A likely return to volatile sales in the future; -- Evolving consumer purchasing habits; -- Tough competition for retail sales, exacerbated by product proliferation and auto retailers' difficulty in differentiating products; -- Thin profit margins, typical of retail businesses; and -- Retailers' weak bargaining power with automakers because of the industry's fragmented nature and retailers' heavy dependence on a few large manufacturers. Asbury's concentration of operations in the southern U.S. (about 80 retail locations in 20 metropolitan markets in 11 states), including Florida, adds operating risk because Florida accounts for about 30% of the company's new-vehicle sales. Still, the demonstrated resilience of Asbury's business model, with its diverse revenue stream, shows through in the revenue stability and high margins (about 56%) of its P&S operations, which made up about 45% of its total gross profit for 2011. Same-store P&S gross profit covered 59% of sales, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) for 2011. At the same time, lower margin (6.7%), new-vehicle, same-store gross profit accounted for about 22% of the total gross profit for 2011. For 2011, Asbury's revenue stream consisted of new-vehicle retail sales (54%), used-vehicle sales (29%), P&S sales (14%), and finance and insurance (F&I; 3%). Auto retailers make heavy use of floorplan loans to finance vehicle inventory. We consider auto retailers' floorplan borrowings more akin to trade payables than to debt because of the borrowings' indefinite maturities, high loan-to-value ratios, widespread availability, and long-established manufacturer subsidies largely offsetting borrowing costs. As a result, Asbury's discretionary, periodic use of cash to pay down floorplan borrowings, as a means to reduce interest expense, can cause operating cash flow to turn negative. Liquidity We view Asbury's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our assessment of Asbury's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines as much as 15%. Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of Asbury's diverse revenue stream and highly variable cost structure, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high impact events. Asbury's $900 million syndicated credit facilities, which mature in October 2016, provide for the following: -- $625 million for new vehicle inventory floorplan financing; -- $100 million for used vehicle inventory floorplan financing and other general corporate purposes; and -- $175 million for general corporate purposes. Separately, Asbury retains a new-vehicle floorplan facility for financing new Ford and Lincoln vehicles. It reported that it was in compliance with all covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. Asbury's liquidity at year-end 2011 includes cash and cash equivalents of $11.4 million, borrowing availability of $204.1 million under its various credit facilities (that are governed by a borrowing-base calculation), and $15.5 million of floorplan accounts that offset floorplan notes payable. We view the cash in the offset accounts as fairly liquid, because this cash is available to Asbury upon request within two days. In early 2011, Asbury generated $50 million in cash proceeds from the sale of its heavy truck business, but we do not expect any significant cash from future asset sales to bolster cash balances or reduce debt. We assume proceeds from any sales of dealerships will likely be reinvested in acquiring dealerships. We believe Asbury will generate positive free cash flow after capital spending for 2012 and 2013 of $50 million or better in each year. We expect the auto retailers, in general, to report positive free cash flow after capital spending on a routine basis, given their flexible-cost, shared services business model. Asbury reported $73.5 million of free cash flow for the 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011. We expect, for the 'BB-' rating, that cash flow (excluding any discretionary floorplan offset payments) would be positive for most 12-month periods. We believe Asbury should be able to reduce SG&A as a percentage of gross profit incrementally from the efficiencies of its conversion to a common dealer management system which was completed during 2011. SG&A as a percent of gross profit for 2011 was 76.3%, but Asbury plans to reduce this by another 200 basis points, over the next two years, to about 74%. Excluding rent expense for the 2011 calculation, SG&A as a percentage of gross profit ratio was 71.1%. We do not expect Asbury to undertake material acquisitions in the near term, but believe that, as it completes the build out of its shared services system, the pace of opportunistic acquisitions may increase. Asbury acquired no dealerships during 2011. Asbury had $22 million of capital spending in 2011, excluding lease buyouts and real estate investments, with $17 million of capital projects started in the year that will be recorded in 2012. The company expects capital spending to reach $50 million in 2012. Since most of the spending is for dealer store upgrades, we view this amount as manageable. Asbury purchased $16 million of real estate in 2011 in advance of future lease maturities. It also acquired $30 million of previously leased properties. Asbury now owns about 60% of its stores but we assume they will continue to evaluate other lease buyout opportunities. Debt declined in 2011, as Asbury repurchased $14 million of its convertible notes and prepaid about $75 million of its mortgages during the year. Near-term maturities are manageable, in our view. We believe Asbury has sufficient liquidity to retire its 3% senior subordinated convertible debt due September 2012 because only $15.1 million remained outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Maturities become more significant in a few years, with the $143 million 7.625% senior subordinated notes due in 2017 and $200 million 8.375% senior subordinated notes due 2020. Asbury repurchased $45 million of its common stock in 2011, leaving $47 million remaining under its board authorization for share repurchases. We believe the company will repurchase more shares and/or reinstate a dividend to shareholders in the next year or two. Still, we expect it to pursue a financial policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns against the need to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating. Recovery analysis For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Asbury, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Asbury reflects our belief that its financial policy and operating expertise will enable it to sustain its improved credit measures in line with expectations for the rating. We assume Asbury will pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder returns with lease-adjusted leverage of 3x to 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 20%. We believe Asbury can sustain these credit measures in the year ahead, even if the economy remains lackluster with weak consumer sentiment and high unemployment because of recovering sales and proven profits in the service business. We could lower the rating if aggressive financial policies lead to leverage exceeding 4x or FFO to total debt falling well below 20%, and if we believed the company would not report free cash flow in the year ahead. This could occur if aggressive debt-financed acquisitions and/or investment in dealer upgrades lead to higher debt, and if adjusted EBITDA for any 12 months were to drop to $170 million or lower leading to leverage near 4x. We could also lower the rating if the slow economic recovery reverses course, leading to declining revenues in most segments and the company can't offset the impact with cost controls. Alternatively, we could raise the rating if we believed Asbury could sustain existing profitability through cost-side initiatives even in an industry downturn. For an upgrade, we would look for sustainable improved credit measures to include lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA near 3x, FFO to total debt of 25% or better, and adjusted debt to total capital of 50% or less. 