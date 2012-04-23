FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Asbury Automotive Group to 'BB-'
April 23, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Asbury Automotive Group to 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

April 23 - Overview	
     -- We are revising our business risk assessment of Duluth, Ga.-based auto 	
retailer Asbury Automotive Group to "fair" from "weak," reflecting the 	
company's relatively stable business model and its record of expanding 	
profitability and free cash generation.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Asbury to 'BB-' from 	
'B+' because we believe its fair business profile will permit credit measures 	
to remain at or above recently attained levels.  	
     -- We are also raising our issue rating on the subordinated notes to 'B' 	
from 'B-'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Asbury's business 	
model, financial policy and operating track record will enable it to sustain 	
its improved credit measures.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its corporate 	
credit rating on Duluth, Ga.-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc. to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. 	
	
In addition, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's 8.375% senior 	
subordinated notes, 3% subordinated convertible notes, and 7.625% subordinated 	
notes to 'B' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. 	
The '6' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates our 	
expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
Our ratings on Asbury reflect its fair business risk profile characterized by 	
thin margins and cyclical sales, but also stable and higher margin service 	
profits, a recession-resistant business model, and improved EBITDA and cash 	
flow protection measures. The ratings also reflect Asbury's "aggressive" 	
financial risk profile because of its relatively high leverage.  	
	
We believe Asbury will continue benefiting from a recovery in U.S. light 	
vehicles sales, and expand earnings and lower leverage while it builds out 	
infrastructure to gain benefits of scale in its core light vehicle retail 	
business. For example, adjusted EBITDA for 2011, by our calculation, rose by 	
about 9% year over year, to $182 million, resulting in lease-adjusted debt 	
(excluding floorplan liabilities) to EBITDA of 3.8x, a full turn lower than 	
2010 (from both higher EBITDA and debt reduction). Asbury's adjusted EBITDA 	
margin was flat year over year, at 4.2% for 2011, but it generated free cash 	
flow from operations of $74 million for 2011.	
	
We believe Asbury can sustain, and possibly improve, its financial credit 	
measures in the currently favorable climate for the retailers. This climate is 	
characterized, in our opinion, by tight new and used vehicle supply that is 	
likely to keep vehicle pricing strong and automaker incentives low in the near 	
term. In addition, consumers have shown renewed willingness to spend on new or 	
nearly new vehicles despite continuing high unemployment, and credit 	
availability for auto purchases appears to be unconstrained. 	
	
Asbury is one of the five rated U.S. auto retailers, all of which are 	
consolidators in the highly competitive and fragmented U.S. light vehicle 	
retailing industry. U.S. new light vehicle sales growth benefits the retailers 	
because increased showroom traffic boosts both vehicle sales revenues, finance 	
and insurance revenues and eventually, the highly profitable parts and service 	
(P&S) business for the retailers. Asbury's P&S revenues, a key profit and cash 	
flow contributor for the rated auto retailers, were flat in 2011, year over 	
year, but we believe it has the potential to increase modestly over time. 	
	
We believe U.S. sales of new light vehicles could improve to 14.2 million 	
units in 2012, nearly a 12% increase year over year, despite continuing high 	
unemployment and unsettled consumer sentiment. We assume this positive demand 	
trend will continue into 2013, with new vehicle sales increasing 5% because 	
sales are only now reaching above our estimate of replacement levels.	
	
Still, the auto retailer group faces continuing business risks, including:	
     -- A likely return to volatile sales in the future;	
     -- Evolving consumer purchasing habits;	
     -- Tough competition for retail sales, exacerbated by product 	
proliferation and auto retailers' difficulty in differentiating products;	
     -- Thin profit margins, typical of retail businesses; and	
     -- Retailers' weak bargaining power with automakers because of the 	
industry's fragmented nature and retailers' heavy dependence on a few large 	
manufacturers.	
	
Asbury's concentration of operations in the southern U.S. (about 80 retail 	
locations in 20 metropolitan markets in 11 states), including Florida, adds 	
operating risk because Florida accounts for about 30% of the company's 	
new-vehicle sales. Still, the demonstrated resilience of Asbury's business 	
model, with its diverse revenue stream, shows through in the revenue stability 	
and high margins (about 56%) of its P&S operations, which made up about 45% of 	
its total gross profit for 2011. Same-store P&S gross profit covered 59% of 	
sales, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) for 2011.	
	
At the same time, lower margin (6.7%), new-vehicle, same-store gross profit 	
accounted for about 22% of the total gross profit for 2011. For 2011, Asbury's 	
revenue stream consisted of new-vehicle retail sales (54%), used-vehicle sales 	
(29%), P&S sales (14%), and finance and insurance (F&I; 3%). 	
	
Auto retailers make heavy use of floorplan loans to finance vehicle inventory. 	
We consider auto retailers' floorplan borrowings more akin to trade payables 	
than to debt because of the borrowings' indefinite maturities, high 	
loan-to-value ratios, widespread availability, and long-established 	
manufacturer subsidies largely offsetting borrowing costs. As a result, 	
Asbury's discretionary, periodic use of cash to pay down floorplan borrowings, 	
as a means to reduce interest expense, can cause operating cash flow to turn 	
negative. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Asbury's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our assessment of 	
Asbury's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and 	
assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines as 	
much as 15%. Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA, in our view. 	
     -- Because of Asbury's diverse revenue stream and highly variable cost 	
structure, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high impact events. 	
	
Asbury's $900 million syndicated credit facilities, which mature in October 	
2016, provide for the following: 	
     -- $625 million for new vehicle inventory floorplan financing; 	
     -- $100 million for used vehicle inventory floorplan financing and other 	
general corporate purposes; and 	
     -- $175 million for general corporate purposes. 	
	
Separately, Asbury retains a new-vehicle floorplan facility for financing new 	
Ford and Lincoln vehicles. It reported that it was in compliance with all 	
covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
Asbury's liquidity at year-end 2011 includes cash and cash equivalents of 	
$11.4 million, borrowing availability of $204.1 million under its various 	
credit facilities (that are governed by a borrowing-base calculation), and 	
$15.5 million of floorplan accounts that offset floorplan notes payable. We 	
view the cash in the offset accounts as fairly liquid, because this cash is 	
available to Asbury upon request within two days. In early 2011, Asbury 	
generated $50 million in cash proceeds from the sale of its heavy truck 	
business, but we do not expect any significant cash from future asset sales to 	
bolster cash balances or reduce debt. We assume proceeds from any sales of 	
dealerships will likely be reinvested in acquiring dealerships.	
	
We believe Asbury will generate positive free cash flow after capital spending 	
for 2012 and 2013 of $50 million or better in each year. We expect the auto 	
retailers, in general, to report positive free cash flow after capital 	
spending on a routine basis, given their flexible-cost, shared services 	
business model. Asbury reported $73.5 million of free cash flow for the 12 	
months ended Dec. 30, 2011. We expect, for the 'BB-' rating, that cash flow 	
(excluding any discretionary floorplan offset payments) would be positive for 	
most 12-month periods. 	
	
We believe Asbury should be able to reduce SG&A as a percentage of gross 	
profit incrementally from the efficiencies of its conversion to a common 	
dealer management system which was completed during 2011. SG&A as a percent of 	
gross profit for 2011 was 76.3%, but Asbury plans to reduce this by another 	
200 basis points, over the next two years, to about 74%. Excluding rent 	
expense for the 2011 calculation, SG&A as a percentage of gross profit ratio 	
was 71.1%. 	
	
We do not expect Asbury to undertake material acquisitions in the near term, 	
but believe that, as it completes the build out of its shared services system, 	
the pace of opportunistic acquisitions may increase. Asbury acquired no 	
dealerships during 2011.	
	
Asbury had $22 million of capital spending in 2011, excluding lease buyouts 	
and real estate investments, with $17 million of capital projects started in 	
the year that will be recorded in 2012. The company expects capital spending 	
to reach $50 million in 2012. Since most of the spending is for dealer store 	
upgrades, we view this amount as manageable.	
	
Asbury purchased $16 million of real estate in 2011 in advance of future lease 	
maturities. It also acquired $30 million of previously leased properties. 	
Asbury now owns about 60% of its stores but we assume they will continue to 	
evaluate other lease buyout opportunities. 	
	
Debt declined in 2011, as Asbury repurchased $14 million of its convertible 	
notes and prepaid about $75 million of its mortgages during the year. 	
Near-term maturities are manageable, in our view. We believe Asbury has 	
sufficient liquidity to retire its 3% senior subordinated convertible debt due 	
September 2012 because only $15.1 million remained outstanding as of Dec. 31, 	
2011. Maturities become more significant in a few years, with the $143 million 	
7.625% senior subordinated notes due in 2017 and $200 million 8.375% senior 	
subordinated notes due 2020. 	
	
Asbury repurchased $45 million of its common stock in 2011, leaving $47 	
million remaining under its board authorization for share repurchases. We 	
believe the company will repurchase more shares and/or reinstate a dividend to 	
shareholders in the next year or two. Still, we expect it to pursue a 	
financial policy that balances business expansion and shareholder returns 	
against the need to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Asbury, to 	
be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Asbury reflects our belief that its financial 	
policy and operating expertise will enable it to sustain its improved credit 	
measures in line with expectations for the rating. We assume Asbury will 	
pursue a financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder 	
returns with lease-adjusted leverage of 3x to 4x and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt of 20%. We believe Asbury can sustain these credit 	
measures in the year ahead, even if the economy remains lackluster with weak 	
consumer sentiment and high unemployment because of recovering sales and 	
proven profits in the service business. 	
	
We could lower the rating if aggressive financial policies lead to leverage 	
exceeding 4x or FFO to total debt falling well below 20%, and if we believed 	
the company would not report free cash flow in the year ahead. This could 	
occur if aggressive debt-financed acquisitions and/or investment in dealer 	
upgrades lead to higher debt, and if adjusted EBITDA for any 12 months were to 	
drop to $170 million or lower leading to leverage near 4x. We could also lower 	
the rating if the slow economic recovery reverses course, leading to declining 	
revenues in most segments and the company can't offset the impact with cost 	
controls.	
	
Alternatively, we could raise the rating if we believed Asbury could sustain 	
existing profitability through cost-side initiatives even in an industry 	
downturn. For an upgrade, we would look for sustainable improved credit 	
measures to include lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA near 3x, FFO to total 	
debt of 25% or better, and adjusted debt to total capital of 50% or less. We 	
would not need to re-evaluate the business or financial risk for a modest 	
upgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- March U.S. Auto Sales Annual Rate Remains Above Standard & Poor's 2012 	
Full-Year Expectations, April 4, 2012	
     -- What A Double-Dip Recession Could Mean For Auto Suppliers, Nov. 7, 	
2011 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- U.S. Auto Retailers Are Ready To Brave Today's Economy With Improved 	
Credit Measures And More Focused Strategies, June 16, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Asbury Automotive Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      B+/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Asbury Automotive Group Inc.	
 Subordinated                           B                  B-	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

