TEXT-S&P rates Nielsen's notes 'BB-'

Overview -- U.S.-based global information and measurement company Nielsen proposed the issuance of $750 million senior notes. -- We assigned the notes our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '5'. -- We also revised the recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt to '1' from '2' and raised the issue-level rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. All other ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. -- The outlook on our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company remains stable, reflecting our expectations of moderate business growth and debt repayment over the intermediate term. Rating Action On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the $750 million of proposed senior notes due 2020 to be issued by co-borrowers Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co. Both entities are wholly owned entities of parent company The Nielsen Company B.V., a subsidiary of ultimate parent Nielsen Holdings N.V. (BB/Stable/--). The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds, in part, to redeem its $325 million of 11.5% senior notes due 2016 and repay its $500 million of 8.5% fixed-rate senior secured term loan due 2017. We will withdraw our ratings on the 2016 notes and 2017 term loan when that transaction closes. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Nielsen's senior secured debt to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation) and raised our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BBB-' (two notches higher than our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BB+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '1'. The anticipated repayment of the 2017 senior secured term loan will result in a lower senior secured debt balance and thus greater recovery prospects for senior secured debt holders, in our opinion. All other ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating on parent Nielsen Holdings N.V., were affirmed. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on parent company Nielsen Holding N.V. reflect our expectation that the company will keep reducing leverage, although we expect leverage to be high over the near term. Our rating also reflects our expectation that operating performance will remain stable, given Nielsen's significant sources of recurring revenue and its strong market position. We expect revenue to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate on a constant-currency basis this year. These factors, and Nielsen's strong market positions in its two principal businesses, underpin our assessment of its business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on our criteria. We view the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of its still-high leverage. Operating in approximately 100 countries, Nielsen is the leading global provider of media measurement and retail marketing. These businesses enjoy a high proportion of sales contracted in advance and strong renewal rates, which lend a degree of stability to cash flows. However, marketing information contract renewals are highly competitive, and are linked to the scope of services and pricing. Nielsen's leadership in media ratings is strong in traditional media, but competition has been taking some business in local TV ratings measurement. Nielsen has a less-assured leadership position in online measurement. The company must make ongoing investments to remain competitive and maintain an efficient cost structure. We believe it will need to continue developing its investments in online media ratings to maintain its competitive position against other strong players. We expect total reported revenue to be flat or grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate because of unfavorable foreign exchange movements. We expect EBITDA to grow at a low-single-digit percentage pace. We assume U.S. GDP growth of 2% this year, and that Nielsen's revenue will increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate on a constant-currency basis this year. We expect revenue in the What Consumers Buy segment and the What Consumers Watch segment to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate on a currency-neutral basis. In 2013, we expect currency-neutral growth in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage area and EBITDA growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, revenue declined 0.8%, but increased 3.5% on a constant-currency basis. The What Consumers Watch segment's revenue grew 4%; the What Consumers Buy segment grew 3.4%, both on a constant-currency basis. Growth in the What Consumers Buy segment reflected still-solid growth in developing markets, while sales from the more discretionary Insights services business was basically flat, with steep declines in Europe, offset by growth in North America and emerging markets. EBITDA increased 3.1%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Nielsen's coverage of interest was 3.4x as of June 30, 2012. Leverage, adjusted primarily for operating lease obligations, was high at roughly 4.7x for the same period. Adjusted leverage was in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 4x and 5x that we associate with an aggressive financial risk profile. We believe Nielsen's business will keep growing over the near term, and that leverage will decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2012 and to about 4x in 2013. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, it converted roughly 23% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow conversion in the 20% to 30% range over the near term. Liquidity We believe Nielsen has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our criteria) to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of Nielsen's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%. -- We believe Nielsen can maintain covenant compliance, even if EBITDA declines 15%. -- Because of its meaningful cash balance and access to a revolving credit facility, we believe Nielsen can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- Nielsen has good relationships with its banks. Nielsen's sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, included $283 million of cash and a $635 million revolving credit facility, under which $215 million is outstanding. We expect capital expenditures in the range of $340 million to $360 million this year. We expect discretionary cash flow of $350 million this year. If capital expenditures are in the same range in 2013 as the expected range for 2012, we expect discretionary cash flow generation of $450 million in 2013. High capital spending and investment needs prevent Nielsen's liquidity from being assessed as "strong." Earlier this year, it repaid roughly $103 million of notes, and a term loan began amortizing at 1.25% quarterly in the second quarter of 2012. We expect this to equate to roughly $50 million in 2012. As of June 30, 2012, Nielsen had an adequate cushion of compliance with its financial covenants. These covenants tighten in the fourth quarter of 2012 and remain there for the life of the credit agreement. We expect Nielsen to maintain an adequate margin of compliance over the near term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Nielsen Holdings N.V., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Nielsen is stable. We expect its business to grow moderately over the near term, and that it will continue paying down debt. While unlikely over the near term, we could raise our rating if Nielsen reduces adjusted leverage to below 4x. This could occur if revenue grows at a high-single-digit percentage rate, the EBITDA margin rises by 100 basis points (bps), and Nielsen directs more than $400 million of discretionary cash flow to debt reduction, rather than shareholder returns or cash- and debt-financed acquisitions. We also will consider further progress in building online audience measurement tools that gain market acceptance. We could lower our rating if Nielsen's leverage rises above 5x, or we believe competition is intensifying, leading to margin deterioration. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Nielsen Holdings N.V. The Nielsen Co. B.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Nielsen Holdings N.V. Subordinated B+ Recovery Rating 6 Nielsen Finance Co. Nielsen Finance LLC Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5 The Nielsen Co. B.V. Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Nielsen Finance Co. Nielsen Finance LLC $750M sr nts due 2020 BB- Recovery Rating 5 Upgraded To From Nielsen Finance Co. Nielsen Finance LLC Senior Secured BBB- BB+ Recovery Rating 1 2 