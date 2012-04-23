FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Lupatech rating to 'SD'
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Lupatech rating to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 23 - Overview	
     -- Lupatech S.A. postponed its debentures' interest payment due April 15, 	
2012.	
     -- Standard & Poor's is lowering the global corporate credit rating on 	
Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its national scale rating to SD from brBB. 	
At the same time, we are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance 	
Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds.	
     -- We will continue to monitor the developments regarding the 	
negotiations with debenture holders amid the unfolding of its capital 	
strengthening plan.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global 	
corporate credit rating on Lupatech S.A. to 'SD' from 'B-' and its
national scale rating to SD from brBB. At the same time we are affirming our
'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade of the ratings to 'SD' follows the company's postponement of the 	
annual interest payment on its second private issuance of convertible 	
debentures due last April 15. Even though the indenture of the notes gives the 	
company 30 days to remedy the non-payment, Standard & Poors views this 	
incident as a default if payments are not settled within 5 business days after 	
the due to provide consistent application of the rating definitions.	
	
The notes are mostly held by one of its minority shareholders BNDES 	
(BBB/Stable). The postponement in coupon payment for 120 days is intended to 	
avoid a cash shortfall until the capitalization strengthening plan in progress 	
is concluded.	
	
Even though the largest creditor for these debentures, BNDES, is also a 	
minority shareholder, we still consider the deferral a default. In accordance 	
with our criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar 	
Restructurings," published May 12, 2009 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal), a restructuring of a loan originally granted by a shareholder would 	
be viewed the equivalent of an equity infusion. However, because third party 	
investors hold a portion (that could be up to about 10%) of the debentures, we 	
consider the postponement a default. 	
	
We are affirming our 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed 	
perpetual bonds because we do not expect to see any change in our current 	
assessment of the company's capacity to repay that obligation until the 	
capitalization plan is concluded. We do not expect the company to fully 	
suspend payments; instead, we view the postponement of the debentures' 	
interest as intertwined with the capital strengthening plan.	
	
We will continue to monitor further developments with debenture holders, and 	
we will continue to assess the company's issuer credit rating as 'SD' as long 	
as the interest payments are not made or until the convertible debentures are 	
in its entirety converted to equity during the aforementioned capital 	
strengthening plan, meaning that the defaulted instrument would cease to exist.	
	
Upon the resolution of this default, we will revaluate the company's credit 	
quality, taking in consideration the impact of the capitalization plan on 	
capital structure and liquidity, which we currently assess as weak. We will 	
also review the company's business profile, taking into consideration its new 	
backlog profile, after the recent cancellation of certain contracts with 	
Petrobras, and the potential combination of business with San Antonio Brasil.	
	
 Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 	
12, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- , June 3, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
	
Lupatech S.A.            To                      From	
	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
	
    Global Scale         SD                 B-/Negative	
	
    National Scale       SD                 brBB/ Negative	
	
Affirmed	
	
Lupatech Finance Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured	
   Guaranteed perpetual bonds   CCC    	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

