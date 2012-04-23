FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts LBI Media rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 23 - Overview	
     -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media's fourth-quarter 2011 EBITDA 	
decline was greater than our expectation as a result of increased investment 	
in the Estrella TV network and weakness in its radio business.	
     -- We believe the company will need to rely on its revolving credit 	
facility to meet a portion of cash interest payments in 2012, and will have 	
reduced capacity to address 2013 debt maturities absent asset sales.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' 	
from 'B-'.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that debt leverage will 	
remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and that there is risk of a 	
cash interest or principal default in the second half of 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on LBI Media Inc. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is 	
negative.	
	
In conjunction with the downgrade, we lowered our issue-level rating on LBI's 	
first-lien senior secured notes due 2019 to 'CCC' (at the same level as the 	
'CCC' corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains 	
unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 	
for first-lien noteholders in the event of a payment.	
	
We also lowered our issue-level rating on LBI Media Inc.'s $225 million 8.5% 	
senior subordinated notes to 'CC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit 	
rating). The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of 	
negligible (0%-10%) recovery for subordinated noteholders in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that while audience ratings and distribution 	
are increasing at Estrella TV, the pace of revenue and EBITDA growth might be 	
insufficient to meet interest payments and debt maturities in 2013 absent 	
material asset sales. Due to weakness in radio advertising and ongoing 	
investment in Estrella TV, we expect that EBITDA coverage of total interest 	
expense will remain below 1x over the intermediate term, resulting in 	
substantial negative discretionary cash flow and continued borrowings under 	
the revolving credit facility to meet interest payments. We view draw downs on 	
the revolving credit facility as indicative of increased financial risk, 	
especially in light of the company's $41.8 million of senior discount notes 	
that become due in October 2013. 	
	
We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its 	
cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, 	
intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like 	
Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In 	
our view, the company has made good progress in growing audience ratings and 	
distribution at Estrella TV; however, revenue has lagged behind audience share 	
for a number of years. The company's high debt to EBITDA, negative 	
discretionary cash flow, and financial risk associated with 2013 debt 	
maturities underpin our assessment of LBI's financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged."	
	
LBI owns 21 radio stations and nine TV stations, with a high degree of revenue 	
and EBITDA concentration in California and Texas and, therefore, some 	
dependence on their economies. Estrella TV, LBI's television network, had 	
television station affiliates in 39 markets as of Dec. 31, 2011, covering 	
almost 78% of the U.S. Hispanic population. We believe Estrella has been able 	
to gain modest audience share from larger peers due to successful programming; 	
however, we expect the network will continue to be a drag on profitability 	
over the near term due to higher programming and personnel expenses. As is 	
typical for a new network, we believe Estrella's ad rates do not currently 	
reflect its Nielsen ratings position, although we believe they will continue 	
to narrow this gap.	
	
In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of 	
Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad 	
rates and inventory sellout in the 2012 upfront in light of the network's 	
ratings performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into the 	
company's ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we 	
believe that this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could 	
continue to hamper overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under 	
our base-case scenario, we believe that revenue could grow at a mid- to 	
high-single-digit percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella 	
TV more than offsets declines in radio revenue. We expect operating cost 	
growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new programming 	
launches, but to remain elevated as the company invests in Estrella. As a 	
result, we believe EBITDA could be relatively flat to up at a low-single-digit 	
rate, absent more focused cost-reduction efforts. Therefore, we do not expect 	
material EBITDA margin improvement in 2012. We believe that over the longer 	
term, as the Estrella network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it 	
could help propel EBITDA growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of 	
counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision.	
	
In the fourth quarter of 2011, LBI Media underperformed our expectations, with 	
revenue and EBITDA declines of 2% and 60%, respectively. Radio revenues and 	
EBITDA declined 12% and 14%, respectively, due to ratings softness in the 	
company's large markets, which we expect will continue to pressure revenue 	
over the near term. Television revenues increased 8%, while television segment 	
EBITDA declined 60% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and network 	
costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.4% for full-year 2011--a 	
considerable decline from margin levels of around 35% prior to the launch of 	
Estrella in September 2009.	
	
Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the company's 11% 	
senior holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.3x as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, compared with 13.3x at year-end 2010. Leverage has remained high 	
because of EBITDA declines and the company's acquisitive debt-financed growth 	
strategy, as LBI has expanded its current TV station portfolio in existing and 	
new markets. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of a roughly 21% increase in annual 	
interest expense due to refinancing with higher-cost debt in March 2011. We 	
expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less than 1x over the 	
intermediate term, causing the company to rely on revolver availability to 	
meet a portion of cash interest payments. The company generated negative 	
discretionary cash flow (free cash flow, less capital expenditures, less 	
dividends) in full-year 2011 of $31 million, owing to higher interest expense 	
and EBITDA declines. Depending on performance at Estrella, under our base-case 	
scenario, we expect discretionary cash flow to remain negative in 2012, 	
potentially in the low $20 million area.	
	
Liquidity	
We regard LBI's liquidity as "less than adequate" to meet uses over the next 	
12 to 18 months because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount 	
notes in October 2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its 	
revolving credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. Our view is 	
based on the following assumptions and estimates: 	
     -- Although sources currently exceed uses by over 1.2x, we expect this 	
ratio to decline rapidly in the second half of 2012, and to drop below 1x over 	
the next 18 months as a result of the 2013 debt maturities.	
     -- Debt maturities consist of $41.8 million senior discount notes due 	
October 2013. We believe that the company faces refinancing risk in light of 	
its high debt leverage and reduced availability under the revolving credit 	
facility. 	
     -- We do not believe that the company could absorb low-probability, 	
high-impact shocks without a need for refinancing.	
	
LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving 	
credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.2 million as of Dec. 	
31, 2011. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as 	
of March 29, 2012, and the company expects to borrow $12.5 million to fund 	
interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before working 	
capital) were negative $13.4 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 30, 2011, 	
which we do not expect to materially improve over the next 12 months. Uses of 	
liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital expenditures, which 	
we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area following the 	
completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working capital needs. 	
The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum 	
first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. We expect 	
that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial 	
covenants to access full availability under the revolver. 	
	
LBI has no debt maturities over the next 12 months. The company's $41.8 	
million of 11% senior discount notes come due on Oct. 15, 2013. The indenture 	
governing the senior subordinated notes prohibits the company from using its 	
revolving credit facility to refinance the discount notes prior to one year 	
before maturity.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that debt leverage will 	
remain extremely high over the intermediate term, and revolving credit 	
capacity will continue to be consumed to meet cash interest payments in 2012 	
and, potentially, 2013. We could lower the rating if it becomes apparent that 	
the company will not have sufficient liquidity to meet cash interest payments 	
in the second half of 2013, or if the company does not have a clear strategy 	
to address its October 2013 debt maturities. We do not view the current 	
capital structure as sustainable, absent material asset sales or an equity 	
infusion that allow the company to reduce debt leverage. Conversely, we could 	
revise the outlook to stable if LBI is able to address the maturity of its 	
discount notes, stabilize operating performance in radio, and continue to 	
improve profitability at Estrella in order to increase EBITDA coverage of 	
total interest above 1.0x.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                            To                 From	
LBI Media Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating    CCC/Negative/--    B-/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured             CCC                B-	
   Recovery Rating          3                  3	
 Subordinated               CC                 CCC	
   Recovery Rating          6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

