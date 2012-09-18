FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates United Auto Credit Securitization 2012-1 notes
September 18, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates United Auto Credit Securitization 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- United Auto Credit Securitization Trust 2012-1's note issuance is an 
ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to United Auto Credit 
Securitization Trust 2012-1's $184.0 million automobile receivables-backed 
notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime 
auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect:
     -- The availability of approximately 44%, 38.5%, 30.7%, and 22.7% credit 
support for the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on stressed 
break-even cash flow scenarios (including excess spread). These credit support 
levels provide coverage of more than 3.55x, 3.05x, 2.35x, and 1.75x our 
expected net loss range of 11.750-12.25% for the class A, B, C, and D notes, 
respectively.
     -- The timely interest and principal payments by our assumed legal final 
maturity dates made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that are 
appropriate to the assigned preliminary ratings.
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the 
ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not decline by more than one 
rating category and that the rating on the class D notes would not fall more 
than two rating categories (all else being equal). These potential rating 
movements are consistent with our credit stability criteria, which outline the 
outer bound of credit deterioration as a one-category downgrade within the 
first year for 'AAA' and 'AA' rated securities, and a two-category downgrade 
within the first year for 'A' through 'BB' rated securities under moderate 
stress conditions (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 
3, 2010).
     -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, 
overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread, as well as a 
performance trigger to build overcollateralization if net losses exceed 
designated levels.
     -- The collateral characteristics of the subprime pool being securitized: 
the pool is approximately nine months seasoned (i.e., old) with a weighted 
average remaining term of approximately 33 months. In addition, only 5.39% of 
the loans have an original term more than 48 months and, as a result, we 
expect the pool will pay down more quickly than other subprime pools with 
longer loan terms and less seasoning.
     -- Our analysis of three years of static pool data following the credit 
crisis and after United Auto Credit Corp. (UACC) centralized its operations 
and shifted toward shorter loan terms. We also reviewed the performance of 
UACC's seven securitizations from 2004 to 2007. 
     -- UACC's 16-plus-year history of originating, underwriting, and 
servicing subprime auto loans.
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
United Auto Credit Securitization Trust 2012-1
 
Class    Rating        Type            Interest        Amount
                                       rate       (mil. $)(i)
A-1      A-1+ (sf)     Senior          Fixed           61.400
A-2      AAA (sf)      Senior          Fixed           68.100
B        AA (sf)       Subordinate     Fixed           16.000
C        A (sf)        Subordinate     Fixed           21.200
D        BBB (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed           17.300
 
(i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date.

