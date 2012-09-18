FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 3 corporate sectors have high default rates
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 3 corporate sectors have high default rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - The media and entertainment, oil and gas, and retail and
restaurant sectors remain the most troubled sectors in the U.S., said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled
"Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: The Default Rates For The Media And
Entertainment, Oil And Gas, And Retail And Restaurants Sectors Remain Higher
Than The Overall Corporate Default Rate." 

In August, companies in these sectors had the highest risk among distressed 
issuers (speculative-grade companies with securities trading in excess of 
1,000 basis points (bps) above U.S. Treasuries), weakest links (companies 
rated 'B-' or lower with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with 
negative implications), and potential bond downgrades (investment- or 
speculative-grade companies with negative rating outlooks or ratings on 
CreditWatch negative). "Moreover, the speculative-grade corporate default 
rates for these three sectors are significantly higher than the overall 
default rate of 2.8% as of July 31, 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard 
& Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. 

"We identified 110 companies in these sectors that meet at least one of the 
criteria," said Ms. Vazza. We include full lists of all companies that meet 
the criteria in our regular monthly articles ("U.S. Distressed Debt Monitor," 
"Global Weakest Links And Default Rates," and "Bond Downgrade Potential").
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

