TEXT-S&P: Brazilian car rental cos likely to keep expanding
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Brazilian car rental cos likely to keep expanding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - The recent cooling of Brazil's economic expansion hasn't stalled
performance in the rental car market, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in
a report titled "The Road Is Clear For Brazilian Car Rental Companies."

The rapid growth in Brazil's economy between 2004 and 2011--a period when GDP 
grew 22.4%, to Brazilian real (R$) 4.14 trillion from R$3.14 trillion--enabled 
the rental car market to more than double, to R$5.67 billion from R$2.68 
billion (a 111.6% increase). This has spurred rental car companies to make 
significant investments: Brazil's consolidated rental fleet grew to 445,470 
vehicles in 2011 from 203,650 in 2004.

"While we don't expect rental companies to grow revenues and fleet at the 
25%-30% annual pace of recent years, we think growth for the largest players 
will remain in the double-digits," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Marcus Fernandes.

Despite the industry's rapid expansion, our outlook for the sector remains 
positive. We see signs of continuing improvement in credit quality, as 
companies enhance their capital structures, liquidity, and financial ratios.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

