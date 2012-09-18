FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Selective Insurance Group outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Selective Insurance Group outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- The capital position of Selective Insurance Group Inc.'s operating 
subsidiaries has significantly weakened, in our view, due to a modest decline 
in statutory surplus and increased risk charges for underwriting risk, asset 
risk, and property catastrophe exposure.
     -- As a result, we are revising the outlook to negative from stable. At 
the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Selective Insurance Group and 
its operating companies.
     -- We expect capital adequacy to improve to a level commensurate with the 
rating.

Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' 
financial strength rating on Branchville, N.J.-based Selective Insurance Co. 
of America and its affiliates (Selective) and the 'BBB' counterparty credit 
rating on Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI). At the same time, we revised 
the outlook to negative from stable.

Rationale
Our ratings on Selective and SIGI reflect the group's strong competitive 
position in some Mid-Atlantic states, strong relationships with independent 
agents, and strong financial flexibility.

The negative outlook reflects our view of the group's significantly weakened 
capital position stemming from both a modest decline in statutory surplus and 
the increased charges for underwriting risk, asset risk, and property 
catastrophe exposure as measured by Standard & Poor's capital adequacy model. 
Currently, the company's capital is redundant at the 'BBB' level.

Selective maintains a strong competitive position in the small to midsize 
commercial insurance markets in certain Mid-Atlantic states. The company is an 
attractive regional carrier to its independent agents because of the ease and 
speed of business flow through its efficient technology and the seamless 
integration of policy-level transactions into its underwriting systems. The 
personal lines business, however, continues to produce underwriting losses and 
is a weakness to the group's overall operating profitability. Selective has a 
substantial business concentration in the Mid-Atlantic region, particularly in 
New Jersey, which generated about 25% of total 2011 net premiums written 
(NPW), increasing the company's vulnerability to regulatory, competition, and 
natural catastrophes.

Operating performance improved in the first half of 2012 due to lower 
catastrophe losses. As of June 30, 2012, Selective's statutory combined ratio 
was 102.7%--it was 106.7% for full-year 2011. SIGI employs a modest amount of 
financial leverage in its capital structure. As of June 30, 2012, financial 
leverage was 22.2% and fixed-charge coverage was 4.2%.

Outlook
We believe that Selective will sustain its strong competitive advantage and 
boost its NPW by roughly 12% for 2012, with a more modest increase for 2013 
primarily on growth in NPW from the recently acquired surplus lines business. 
We expect the company to continue gradually reducing its concentration in the 
Mid-Atlantic states. Assuming no further catastrophe losses this year, we 
expect Selective's statutory combined ratio for full-year 2012 to be 102%-103% 
(including three to four percentage points of catastrophe losses) and its 
statutory return on revenue to be 5%-6%. As a result of significant 
catastrophe losses in the past few years for many regional property/casualty 
insurers, including Selective, we believe the company's operating earnings 
profile will remain volatile in the coming months. We also expect capital 
adequacy to improve to a level commensurate with the rating. If the company 
performs materially below these expectations, we could lower the rating in the 
next 12 to 24 months.

Related Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Negative/--    BBB/Stable/--

Selective Insurance Co. of America
Selective Way Insurance Co.
Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast
Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina
Selective Insurance Co. of NY
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Selective Insurance Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB
 Junior Subordinated                    BB+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.