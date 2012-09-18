FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: end of demand deposit protection may affect smaller banks
September 18, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: end of demand deposit protection may affect smaller banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - The upcoming expiration of unlimited FDIC insurance for
non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts (DDAs) could have a negative impact
on deposit bases at both smaller and less creditworthy banks, according to Fitch
Ratings. Large institutions that depositors still regard as too big to fail and
financially strong regional banks are likely to be beneficiaries if the
insurance program ends as scheduled.

Under a two-year extension of the FDIC's Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG)
program authorized under the Dodd-Frank Act, demand deposit insurance for
accounts with balances exceeding $250,000 is set to expire at year-end 2012.
Barring congressional action to extend the program again, many large corporate
and institutional deposit accounts will no longer benefit from an unlimited
government backstop, potentially triggering some deposit shifts as the credit
quality of depository institutions becomes the primary driver of large
depositors' assessment of account safety.

Corporate and institutional (including government) account balances are
typically much higher than the $250,000 limit for FDIC protection of individual
accounts. As a result, corporate treasurers and local governments tend to be
much more sensitive to considerations of banks' credit profiles than retail
depositors covered under the $250,000 insurance threshold.

Besides community banks with smaller capital bases and weaker financial
profiles, some deposit-taking subsidiaries of foreign banks could also face
deposit outflow pressure in accounts exceeding the $250,000 limit if parent
banks face heavy economic, financial, or headline risks in their home markets.

Unlimited deposit protection for transaction accounts was originally introduced
to stabilize deposit bases as the banking system came under extreme stress
during the financial crisis in late 2008. The two-year extension of the TAG
program under Dodd-Frank applied only to non-interest bearing transaction
accounts that remain key operating accounts for businesses.

Any large movements of high-value account balances out of smaller and more
financially vulnerable banks could drive a weakening of liquidity and a further
erosion of depositor confidence at these institutions. This could drive more
consolidation in the industry, although financially weak banks may not be
attractive acquisition targets, except in government-assisted deals.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
