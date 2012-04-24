FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5
basis points (bps) to 210 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 3 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
widened by 6 bps each to 143 bps, 182 bps, and 257 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread widened by 3 bps to 470 bps, 'B' widened by 1 bp to 699 bps, and 'CCC'
contracted by 2 bps to 1,072 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications 	
expanded by 4 bps each to 312 bps, 304 bps, and 340 bps, respectively. Banks 	
and utilities expanded by 5 bps each to 326 bps and 213 bps, respectively. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 200 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 	
648 bps and below its five-year moving average of 724 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

