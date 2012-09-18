FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P speculative-grade composite spread contracts
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

S&P speculative-grade composite spread contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7
basis points (bps) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread contracted by 8 bps to 592 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 10
bps to 134 bps, the 'A' spread expanded by 11 bps to 171 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread widened by 7 bps to 241 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 4 bps to 404
bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 8 bps to 617 bps, and the 'CCC' spread
contracted by 15 bps to 989 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and utilities widened by 10 bps each to 
279 bps and 209 bps, respectively, and banks expanded by 2 bps to 270 bps. 
Industrials and telecommunications widened by 4 bps each to 276 bps and 295 
bps, respectively. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than 
both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average 
of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 682 bps and its five-year moving average of 751 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

