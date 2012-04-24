FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Vulcan Inc notes 'A/A-1'
April 24, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Vulcan Inc notes 'A/A-1'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A/A-1'
rating to Vulcan Inc.'s $8.0 million taxable variable-rate demand notes series
2012 due April 1, 2028. 	
	
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that 	
Branch Banking and Trust Co. ('A/A-1') provides in the form of an irrevocable 	
direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Branch Banking and Trust Co. 	
fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly 	
interest-rate reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate 	
mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw 	
our rating.	
	
The 'A' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer 	
credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses full and timely 	
interest and principal payments when the bondholders have not exercised the 	
put option. The 'A-1' short-term component of our rating is based on our 	
short-term issuer credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses 	
full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have 	
exercised the put option.	
	
Changes to our rating on the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other 	
things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the 	
transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they 	
are in the variable-rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise 	
terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our 	
rating on the bonds. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- New Issue: Vulcan Inc. - Series 2012, published April 24, 2012.	
     -- BB&T Corp., published Jan. 6, 2012.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 	
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.

