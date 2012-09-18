FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates FMC Technologies notes 'BBB'
September 18, 2012
September 18, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates FMC Technologies notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to FMC Technologies Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. The
company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding
commercial paper balances and borrowings under the company's revolving credit
facility

The ratings on Chicago, Ill.-based FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) reflect our 
view of the company's satisfactory business risk and intermediate financial 
risk according to our criteria. The ratings reflect the company's solid 
competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong credit 
measures. The ratings also take into account the high degree of pricing 
competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence on the capital-spending 
patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and the company's somewhat 
smaller scale of operations and narrower product offerings compared with some 
of its peers.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
FMC Technologies Inc.

Corporate credit rating            BBB/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

Senior unsecured notes
due 2017 and 2022                  BBB
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
