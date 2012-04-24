FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.
April 24, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.
 (Vakifbank) five-year USD500m senior unsecured eurobond issue a 	
final rating of 'BB+'. The issue matures on 24 April 2017 and the proceeds will 	
be used for general corporate purposes.	
	
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the issuance and 	
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The 	
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 11 April 2012.	
	
Vakifbank was the seventh-largest bank in Turkey, at end-2011, in total assets 	
(7.6%), loans (8.6%) and deposits (8.1%). It is 58.45% owned by the General 	
Directorate of Foundations (GDF), which is fully controlled and managed by the 	
Turkish state, 16.1% by the bank's pension fund. 25.2% of the shares are 	
publicly traded.	
	
Fitch rates Vakifbank as follows:	
	
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; Outlook Stable	
Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable	
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'	
Short-term local currency IDR 'B'	
National Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable	
Viability Rating 'bb+'	
Support Rating '3'	
Support Rating Floor 'BB+'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

