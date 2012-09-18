FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates ABC Schools Partnership's bonds 'A-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'A-' rating to ABC Schools Partnership's C$87.2 
million fixed-rate senior secured amortizing bonds, due Dec. 31, 2043.
     -- In part, the rating reflects our view of straightforward construction 
work, commercially proven technologies in use, proven and advanced design, and 
an experienced design-build contractor.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we 
expect ABC to meet the construction milestones in the design, build, finance, 
and maintain agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the 
technical specifications.

Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' rating 
to ABC Schools Partnership (ABC or ProjectCo) C$87.2 million fixed-rate senior 
secured amortizing bonds, due Dec. 31, 2043. The outlook is stable. 

ABC will use senior bond proceeds, equity, and provincial progress payments to 
fund the project's design and construction costs, development fees, and other 
construction phase obligations. 

Rationale
ABC has a mandate to design, build, finance, and maintain (DBFM) 12 new 
schools under a DBFM agreement with the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). 
Its 50-50 shareholders are HOCHTIEF ABC Schools Inc. (ultimately owned by 
HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH) and 3ASAP Investment L.P. (ultimately owned by 
Concert Infrastructure Fund). The DBFM agreement will run 30 years from the 
total availability target date.

This is the province's third bundled school project under the Alberta schools 
alternative procurement (ASAP) program. The province has kept most DBFM 
agreement provisions, including the technical specifications, unchanged from 
ASAP I and II, which closed in September 2008 and April 2010, respectively. 

Typical of other Canadian public-private partnerships (PPPs), ABC has passed 
down responsibilities and risks under the DBFM agreement to reputable 
contractors, back-to-back. For construction, it entered into a fixed-price, 
date-certain design-build (DB) contract with Clark Builders, the obligations 
of which the Turner Corporation will support under a parent company guarantee 
(PCG). Similarly for operations, it entered a fixed-price, 30-year maintenance 
and renewal (M&R) contract with Ainsworth Inc., the obligations of which OMERS 
Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+) will backstop with a financial 
guarantee.

The 'A-' rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the following principal 
credit strengths:
     -- Straightforward construction work. It comprises 12 new school 
facilities in mostly rural areas, with minimal geotechnical, environmental, or 
interface challenges. The short construction schedule of 22 months also 
mitigates cost-escalation risk;
     -- Commercially proven technologies with long performance records on 
which to base asset performance and renewal costing over the 30-year operation 
phase. We understand the work will not contain any significant new or untested 
technologies;
     -- Proven and advanced design. We understand the designs are 50%-60% 
complete with 70%-80% of DB construction costs secured under subtrade 
contracts as of financial close, mitigating variation risk;
     -- Experienced DB contractor in Clark, which possesses strong project 
management and risk management processes, together with moderate-to-high 
contractual risk acceptance through the DB contract that includes incentives 
to perform through delay liquidated damages (LDs), warranty obligations, 
defect coverage, and retention mechanism. Clark is familiar with the technical 
specifications, having performed the DB obligations for four schools in the 
ASAP II high school project;
     -- Adequate construction liquidity to assist with potential replacement 
of Clark and a subtrade, as well as potential unpaid delay LDs. ABC has access 
to letters of credit (LOC) equal to 10% of the DB contract price; contingent 
retention of DB monthly payments for estimated delay LDs in an amount up to 2% 
of the DB contract price; and subcontractor default insurance; 
     -- Stable and predictable availability-based off-taker payment mechanism 
in operations, with no volume risk, a benign deduction regime, and a granular 
inflation index subject to potential refinement every five years to reflect 
evolving local conditions;
     -- A simple suite of M&R services, including standard school systems (for 
instance lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing), 
equipment (for instance, washroom accessories), help desk, landscaping, snow 
removal, graffiti removal, and lifecycle. Critically, school boards retain 
responsibility for more challenging school tasks, such as custodial services, 
boiler monitoring, information and communication cabling and wiring, as well 
as school board-supplied furniture and equipment. ABC passed down its M&R 
responsibilities and risks to Ainsworth under the M&R contract; and
     -- Adequate financial support to assist with potential replacement of 
Ainsworth or other unexpected costs in the operation phase. OMERS has provided 
a financial guarantee to pay or discharge Ainsworth's obligations under the 
M&R contract, which is subject to a limit of liability equal to 300% of the 
average annual M&R fees (indexed). ABC will also have access to a maintenance 
liquidity account equal to 50% of the maintenance fee payable in the financial 
model in the following year (indexed). OMERS has the option to transfer its 
guarantee to another entity with a rating of 'A-' or higher, at which point 
Ainsworth must replace the maintenance liquidity account with an LOC equal to 
105% of the average annual M&R fees (indexed).

We believe the following principal credit weaknesses offset the above 
strengths:
     -- An aggressive operation phase financial risk profile, with pro forma 
gearing of 86-to-14; although this is fairly typical among availability-based 
PPPs;
     -- A somewhat narrow senior debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) equal to a 
minimum and average of 1.27x, and 1.31x (excluding interest income), 
respectively, during the operation phase. Like other Canadian PPPs, Alberta 
will provide progress payments covering about 50% of construction phase costs. 
All else equal, this reduces the required size of the senior bonds, making the 
cash cushion associated with the projected DSCRs modest in the context of the 
projected M&R and ProjectCo direct costs; 
     -- Construction challenges such as managing and coordinating multiple 
sites and dealing with Alberta's cold winters. The DBFM termination clauses, 
with respect to specific milestones, also add some risk. We believe Clark's 
schedule provisions and experience delivering multiple site projects mitigates 
these; and
     -- Uncertainty related to accurately forecasting renewal (lifecycle) 
costs over a 30-year period. We think Alberta's granular inflation index that 
is subject to periodic alteration and ABC's periodic lifecycle look-forward 
mechanism mitigates this.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect ABC 
to meet the construction milestones in the DBFM agreement on time, on budget, 
and in accordance with the technical specifications. We could take a negative 
rating action if we foresee material construction difficulties, although we 
view this as unlikely. We could also lower the rating if we see material 
declines in the counterparties' creditworthiness. We believe an upgrade is 
unlikely, given the construction and operation phase risks.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Select Issues 
Criteria, Oct. 1, 2006

Ratings List
Rating Assigned

ABC Schools Partnership
 C$87.2 mil. sr. sec. notes                       A-/Stable
  due Dec. 31, 2043


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

