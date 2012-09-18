FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Education Loan Asset-Backed I notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Education Loan Asset-Backed I notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Education Loan Asset-Backed Trust I's issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the 
U.S. federal government.
     -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' preliminary rating to the senior series 
2012-1 notes.
     -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's senior 
and subordinate asset percentages, U.S. government's reinsurance of the loans' 
principal and interest, and timely interest and principal payments, among 
other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' preliminary rating to Education Loan 
Asset-Backed Trust I's $235.0 million FFELP student loan asset-backed notes 
senior series 2012-1 (see list).

The note issuance is asset-backed securitization backed by student loans that 
are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The trust's initial 110.3% senior asset percentage (the ratio of the 
trust assets divided by the senior notes) and 101.5% subordinated asset 
percentage (the ratio of the trust assets notes divided by the senior plus 
subordinated notes), and the requirement that the senior and subordinate asset 
percentages must be 107% and 101.5%, respectively, and the trust assets minus 
the outstanding notes is at least $6.0 million, before money can be released 
from the trust (the asset release requirement);
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest; 
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 
preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria.

 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Education Loan Asset-Backed Trust I - Senior Series 2012-1, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, 
April 30, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 
Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
     -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions 
Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 
2010
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 
Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.