TEXT-S&P rates Argo Group US debt 'BBB-'

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt and 'BB+' subordinated debt ratings to Argo Group US, Inc.'s (AGUS) recently filed debt securities shelf. In addition, we assigned our 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to AGUS' proposed up to $125 million 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance. The ratings on the senior unsecured debt notes reflect the counterparty credit rating on AGUS; the subordinated debt shelf rating reflects subordination to the senior notes as well. We expect the total consolidated financial leverage to remain relatively unchanged following the transaction, given our expectation that management is likely to use the majority of the proceeds of the AGUS senior notes issuance to repurchase other (higher coupon) securities outstanding. At June 30, 2012, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.'s consolidated financial leverage (including pension deficits as debt) stood at a moderate 21.4%. The group's consolidated operating results were within our expectations during the first half of 2012, with a total consolidated generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) combined ratio of 100%. The operating results continue to reflect the group's high expense base, as seen in the group's consolidated expense ratio of 40% through the first six months of 2012. However, as the group pursues several strategies to lower its expense base, we expect management to bring its expense ratio down to more competitive levels over the next two to three years. We continue to expect the group to report a consolidated GAAP combined ratio of 100%-104% for full-year 2012, assuming a catastrophe load of approximately 5-6 points. Ratings List Argo Group US, Inc. Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured BBB- (prelim) Subordinated debt BB+ (prelim) Senior unsecured BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.