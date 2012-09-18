FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Argo Group US debt 'BBB-'
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Argo Group US debt 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
preliminary 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt and 'BB+' subordinated debt ratings to
Argo Group US, Inc.'s (AGUS) recently filed debt securities shelf. In addition,
we assigned our 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to AGUS' proposed up to $125
million 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance. 

The ratings on the senior unsecured debt notes reflect the counterparty credit 
rating on AGUS; the subordinated debt shelf rating reflects subordination to 
the senior notes as well. We expect the total consolidated financial leverage 
to remain relatively unchanged following the transaction, given our 
expectation that management is likely to use the majority of the proceeds of 
the AGUS senior notes issuance to repurchase other (higher coupon) securities 
outstanding. At June 30, 2012, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.'s 
 consolidated financial leverage (including pension deficits as debt)
stood at a moderate 21.4%.  

The group's consolidated operating results were within our expectations during 
the first half of 2012, with a total consolidated generally accepted 
accounting principles (GAAP) combined ratio of 100%. The operating results 
continue to reflect the group's high expense base, as seen in the group's 
consolidated expense ratio of 40% through the first six months of 2012. 
However, as the group pursues several strategies to lower its expense base, we 
expect management to bring its expense ratio down to more competitive levels 
over the next two to three years. We continue to expect the group to report a 
consolidated GAAP combined ratio of 100%-104% for full-year 2012, assuming a 
catastrophe load of approximately 5-6 points.

Ratings List
Argo Group US, Inc.
Counterparty credit rating            BBB-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured                      BBB- (prelim)
Subordinated debt                     BB+ (prelim)

Senior unsecured                      BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

