#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Rockwood Specialties 'BB' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Sept 18 - Overview
     -- Specialty chemical producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. plans to 
issue $750 million in senior unsecured notes. We expect proceeds to fund the 
planned acquisition of lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd. for about $732 
million, and for general corporate purposes.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Rockwood, including our 'BB+' 
corporate credit rating.  
     -- We are assigning a '5' recovery rating and 'BB' issue rating to the 
company's proposed debt.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial policy will 
support the ratings, and Rockwood's earnings and cash flow generation will be 
sustained at levels consistent with the current ratings.

Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. (Rockwood), including its 'BB+' corporate 
credit rating. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue rating and our '5' 
recovery rating to the company's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes. 
The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest recovery 
(10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable. 

We expect the company will use proceeds from the proposed debt issue to fund 
the planned $732 million acquisition of Australia based lithium producer, 
Talison Lithium Ltd., and for general corporate purposes.

Rationale
The ratings on Princeton, N.J.-based  reflect our assessment of the company's 
financial risk profile as "significant" and business risk profile as 
"satisfactory". Our assessment of Rockwood's financial risk profile includes 
an expectation for a continuation of moderate financial policies. We expect 
the company's key ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be 
about 24% pro forma for the proposed debt and the acquisition. The proposed 
increase in debt erodes the cushion in the credit metrics for potential 
increases in debt to support growth--the ratio of FFO-to-total debt was 
slightly above our expectations at 32% as of June, 30, 2012. Still, we expect 
the ratio to remain in the 20% to 30% range considered appropriate at the 
rating. We believe that the company's relatively stable EBITDA margins and 
steady free cash flow generation will support leverage metrics at these 
appropriate levels. In addition, following the Talison acquisition, we expect 
Rockwood to revert to its prudent use of debt and maintain leverage metrics 
near current levels, including modest outlays for future growth initiatives 
and any potential shareholder rewards. 

Rockwood has a diverse portfolio of specialty chemicals businesses, bolstered 
through acquisitions, divestitures, and the formation of joint ventures. 
Examples of portfolio management are the proposed Talison acquisition and a 
recent January 2011 divestiture of its plastic compounding business for 
approximately $300 million. Rockwood's five major business lines include:

     -- Titanium dioxide (25% of revenues)--Rockwood owns about 61% of a joint 
venture, which focuses primarily on textile fibers;
     -- Performance additives (21% of revenues)--a range of products, 
including color pigments, timber treatment chemicals, and clay-based 
additives; 
     -- Surface treatment chemicals (20% of 2011 revenues)--consisting 
primarily of metal processing chemicals and services; 
     -- Ceramics (16% of revenues)--used in medical applications, electronics, 
and cutting tools and
     -- Lithium(13% of 2011 revenues) - lithium compounds and chemicals, 
cesium and other special metals.
 
The company has favorable market shares, ranking as the number one or two 
player in several of its key markets. Rockwood's proprietary manufacturing 
technology and long-standing, service-intensive customer relationships have 
helped its leadership positions, which in turn have contributed to its lofty 
EBITDA margins in the 22% to 25% range. We expect our adjusted EBITDA for 
Rockwood in 2012 to be at approximately similar levels to 2011 EBITDA of about 
$880 million based on the following assumptions:

     -- Approximately flat (relative to 2011) EBITDA across divisions, 
including lithium, specialty. and advanced ceramics. 
     -- Weaker titanium dioxide EBITDA in 2012. In the titanium dioxide 
business, we expect ongoing issues with customer destocking and reduced demand 
to continue in 2012. However, we expect this softness in demand to be 
temporary and our belief is that the fundamental supply-demand balance favors 
existing producers. Our expectation is for 2013 EBITDA to improve over 2012 
levels.
 
Rockwood also benefits from its operational diversity and a range of end-user 
customers in sectors including metals, automobile, construction, and medical. 
Approximately 80% of revenues are from overseas markets, most notably Germany 
with more than 50% of revenue. The concentration risk related to the company's 
exposure to Germany is partly offset by the fact that many of Rockwood's 
products are inputs into exports from Germany. The company's diverse and 
largely inorganic raw materials have insulated its margins somewhat from 
volatile hydrocarbon prices.
The potential for growth in the company's lithium business, in which it is a 
clear market leader, could be greater than GDP growth rates and additional 
insulation from economic cycles. This is due to the increasing utilization of 
lithium-based batteries in appliances. The business could benefit from the 
adoption of environment-friendly battery or electric-powered vehicles by the 
automobile industry. Such growth characteristics offset the risks of the large 
(relative to Rockwood's size) acquisition in this business at a time of some 
economic uncertainty. We also expect the acquisition to diversify the 
company's sources of lithium and provide access to Asian markets. Nonetheless, 
we do not factor extraordinary growth rates in our forecasts, given that the 
rate and timing of such growth is uncertain at this point.

We expect that Rockwood's long-term growth prospects for its many segments are 
generally sound but remain somewhat vulnerable to cyclical demand downturns 
during periods of economic recession. This happened in 2009 when revenues 
declined approximately 12% due to the unusual severity of the economic 
downturn. Still, we believe the portfolio includes businesses, which are less 
vulnerable to economic downturns. 

Liquidity
Rockwood's liquidity is strong according to our criteria. Cash balances as of 
June 30, 2012, were about $340 million. Availability under the company's $180 
million revolving credit facility maturing in February 2016 was $155 million 
after accounting for $25 million of letters of credit outstanding. We base our 
assessment of liquidity on the following assumptions and observations:

     -- Total sources of funds will exceed uses over the next by at least 1.5x.
     -- Net sources and covenant cushions will be positive even with a 30% 
drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt, respectively.
     -- The company enjoys a high standing in the credit markets, and Rockwood 
would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on positive cash 
flow from operations and available liquidity.
     -- Rockwood has comfortable cushions under its covenants, and we expect 
them to remain that way, given our outlook for about flat EBITDA in 2012 and 
improved EBITDA in 2013. We do not expect working capital swings to be 
significant, especially in light of the absence of exposure to volatile 
hydrocarbon inputs. We expect healthy free cash flow generation.

Recovery analysis
Please see "," to be published shortly following this report, on 
RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rockwood will be able to 
maintain its elevated EBITDA margins even in a scenario of weak economic 
conditions in key markets. Still, we expect Rockwood will continue its recent 
trend of growth at rates well above GDP rates in its markets benefiting from 
its diverse portfolio of specialty businesses, some of which have growth 
drivers that are not linked to GDP growth. Importantly, we assume management 
will support credit quality. At the current ratings, we do not anticipate any 
significant improvement in credit quality. An upgrade in the next year is 
unlikely given our expectation that the company will focus on integrating its 
Talison acquisition during that time. We could lower ratings if the ratio of 
FFO-to-total debt weakened to below 20% with no prospect of immediate 
recovery. This could happen if debt levels increased meaningfully to support 
higher-than-expected outlays for acquisitions. We believe such a scenario 
would include a moderate increase in debt in combination with a revenue 
decline exceeding the 5% decline considered in our downside scenario, and 
EBITDA margins dropping below 20%. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- General: Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Stable/--      

Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
 Senior secured                         BBB-               
 Recovery rating                        2

New Rating

Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
 Senior unsecured                       BB                 
  Recovery rating                       5

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

