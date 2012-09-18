TEXT-S&P rates Sotheby's proposed senior unsecured notes 'BB'

Sept. 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BB’ senior unsecured debt rating and ‘5’ recovery rating to New York City-based Sotheby’s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company has indicated that it will use net proceeds from the 144A offering to redeem or repurchase any and all of the outstanding (about $80 million as of June 30, 2012) 7.75% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2015, and for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of other existing debt. The ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Sotheby’s remain unchanged and reflect our assessment that the company’s business risk profile is “fair” and its financial risk profile is “intermediate.” We base our opinion of the company’s business risk on its leading position as one of the two largest auctioneers in the highly volatile global auction markets and its experienced management team, countered by the very seasonal nature of its operations and the swings in its profitability. We view the company’s financial risk profile as intermediate given its expected credit metrics, moderate financial policies, sizable cash balances, and positive cash flow generation. Lease-adjusted total debt was about $583 million at June 30, 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Sotheby‘s, published on Sept. 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Sotheby’s Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings Sotheby’s Senior Unsecured $300 mil. nts due 2022 BB

