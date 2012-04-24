FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: most Russian local gov'ts low debt trend to continue
April 24, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: most Russian local gov'ts low debt trend to continue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 - In a report published today, titled, "Low Debt Trend Of Russian
LRGs Will Continue Although A Few Weaker LRGs Are At Risk Because Of Their High
Debt Service", Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it thinks Russian
local and regional governments (LRGs) will continue their trend of maintaining
low debt in 2012-2013. Debt growth will, in our view, be contained in 2012
because the few wealthiest LRGs will probably refrain from borrowing or borrow
only modestly. 	
	
But we expect that debt growth will accelerate somewhat in 2013, due to 	
continued pressure from expenditure needs, and that LRGs' debt will exceed 	
RUB1.5 trillion by year-end 2013.	
	
We also note that some LRGs are already indebted above the average and are at 	
risk, struggling with high debt service. Those weaker regional and municipal 	
borrowers continue to face refinancing risks, despite posting a moderate, in 	
an international context, 40%-50% debt as a proportion of operating revenues. 	
This is due to the short-term nature of their funding, which increases debt 	
service to 15%-30% of operating revenues.	
	
We consider LRGs' prudent debt policies and financing with longer debt 	
maturities might help reduce annual refinancing needs and thus mitigate the 	
refinancing risks, even for LRGs with above-average debt levels.	
	
The report also said that, although the federal government has announced its 	
intention to decrease budget loan issuance significantly after 2012, Standard 	
& Poor's thinks that actual issuance will decrease only modestly.	
	
	
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

