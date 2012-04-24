FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: U.S. auto loan ABS performance improved in Feb.
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. auto loan ABS performance improved in Feb.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 - Net losses declined among U.S. auto loan asset-backed securities
(ABS) in February for both the prime and subprime sectors, according to Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' March 2012 Auto Loan ABS Tracker. While net losses
dropped to 1.16% from 1.64%, 60-plus-day delinquent loans also decreased to
0.73% from 0.95% in January.	
	
"Recovery rates continued to strengthen, rising to 65.15% from 60.19% the 	
previous month," said credit analyst Mark Risi. "In addition to the continued 	
strong underwriting and secondary vehicle market, we believe the improved 	
performance in February was related to the favorable impact of tax refunds."	
	
We published "U.S. Auto Loan ABS Tracker: March 2012," on April 23, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at wwww.globalcreditportal.com.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.