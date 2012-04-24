TEXT-S&P raises Oracle to 'A+', off watch

Overview -- We believe U.S. database and applications software developer and marketer Oracle has the business profile and financial capacity to finance ongoing acquisitions and share repurchases while maintaining an appropriate capital structure at the 'A+' rating level. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Oracle to 'A+' from 'A' and our rating on its commercial paper program to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', removing all of the ratings from CreditWatch Positive. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oracle will maintain its exceptional liquidity position, manage debt to EBITDA at 1.25x or below over the long term, and maintain a net cash positive position. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on the Redwood Shores, Calif.-based Oracle Corp. to 'A+' from 'A'. We also raised our issue-level rating on Oracle's senior unsecured notes to 'A+' from 'A', and raised the commercial paper (CP) rating to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. At the same time, we removed all ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 24, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Oracle reflect the company's "modest" financial risk profile, very strong earnings and cash flow protection levels, and exceptional liquidity which provides the company the flexibility to fund ongoing acquisitions, cash dividends, and share repurchases. With revenues in excess of $36 billion for the latest 12 months as of Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's views Oracle as possessing a "strong" business risk profile, reflecting the company's position as the leading developer and marketer of database and applications software. Its database management systems are the fundamental architecture and tools necessary to build any application. Oracle's product line offers a combination of features and functionality that enable the company to benefit from the broad-based computer industry trends, including cloud computing. Oracle designed its software to be portable to a variety of hardware platforms, independent of operating system or manufacturer. Thus, revenues are not overly affected by product cycles in any particular computing segment. This open architecture approach limits customers' strategic risks in choosing Oracle. A key competitive strength is Oracle's successful integration of strategic acquisitions. Acquisitions have significantly strengthened Oracle's global market position, broadened its product suite, and added to its base of contractually recurring maintenance revenues, which compensates for somewhat less predictability in new software license and consulting sales. In January 2010, Oracle completed its acquisition of Sun Microsystems Inc. Although at the time, we expected the integration to be more challenging than the company's historical, software-only acquisition profile, Oracle has improved its hardware contribution margins in recent quarters, which has mitigated declining sales in Sun's legacy hardware products. Oracle has engaged in smaller acquisitions since completing the Sun purchase, including Taleo and Rightnow in early 2012, which will help the company improve its cloud computing offerings. We expect acquisitions to remain part of Oracle's growth strategy, albeit at a more moderate level over the intermediate term. Oracle's research and development (R&D) expenditures, historically about 12% of sales, are likely to rise modestly, reflecting Sun's higher technology development costs. Nevertheless, we believe Oracle's operating leverage across its customer base and distribution channels should enable the company to maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-40% area, even after incorporating Sun's lower margin products. Oracle has exceptional financial flexibility to fund ongoing acquisitions, cash dividends ($1.1 billion in fiscal 2011), and share repurchases from cash on hand and available liquidity sources without materially weakening its financial profile. Total debt to EBITDA was modest at 0.9x for the latest 12 months as of Feb. 29, 2012. The company has relatively moderate capital expenditures and should continue to generate strong annual discretionary cash flow, in the $10 billion area. Our rating on Oracle incorporates the company's objective of maintaining a positive net cash position over the long term. We also expect debt to EBITDA to be maintained at 1.25x or below over the long term. While the current rating incorporates the potential for periodic spikes in leverage, Oracle is likely to reduce debt and restore balance-sheet strength rather quickly from its earnings and free operating cash flow (FOCF) within 12 months.. Liquidity Our 'A-1+' CP rating is based on Oracle's exceptional liquidity and very strong free cash flow generation. As of Feb. 29, 2012, there was no CP outstanding. Over the short term, we expect the company to have significant access to capital and material alternative sources of liquidity. Oracle operates in highly competitive markets, although we do not expect that to have a material negative effect on liquidity or financial performance in the near term. The following factors support the 'A-1+' short-term rating: -- Annual discretionary cash flow in excess of $9 billion is supported by strong operating profitability and moderate working capital and capital expenditure levels; -- No downgrade triggers that would accelerate the maturity of Oracle's debt; and -- Cash and securities of about $30 billion (as of Feb. 29, 2012), with about $25 billion held by foreign subsidiaries). Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Oracle to maintain a capital structure in line with current ratings, coupled with strong earnings and cash flow protection. Highly competitive industry conditions, an active acquisitive growth strategy, and ongoing shareholder-friendly initiatives currently limit a possible upgrade. A material deterioration in credit protection measures-including sustained positive net debt balances-because of debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchase activity could lead to a lower rating. 