#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises GenCorp outlook to positive, affirms rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based propulsion supplier GenCorp announced plans to redeem $75 	
million of debt in May 2012 using cash on hand, resulting in pro forma debt to 	
EBITDA of 4.7x, down from 5.3x. 	
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, on GenCorp and revising the outlook to positive.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the 	
next year if we believe debt to EBITDA will improve further to less than 4.5x 	
and future U.S. defense spending becomes clearer. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on California-based GenCorp Inc. and revised the 	
outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC+' 	
issue ratings on the company's convertible and senior subordinated notes. We 	
also maintained the '6' recovery rating, indicating likely negligible (0-10%) 	
recovery in a payment default. We will withdraw the ratings on the 9.5% notes 	
due 2013 once the company repays the $75 million outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that lower debt and continued 	
credit metric improvement could warrant an upgrade in the next year. The 	
company plans to use cash on hand to redeem its $75 million of 9.5% notes due 	
2013. GenCorp has generated healthy free cash flow over the past several years 	
and used proceeds to significantly reduce debt. As a result, debt to EBITDA 	
improved to 4.7x (pro forma for the planned debt reduction), down from a peak 	
of more than 7x in 2009. This leverage ratio remains elevated because of high 	
pension and other postretirement liabilities, which add $214 million to our 	
total adjusted debt and also contribute to a negative equity base. GenCorp can 	
recover some of these costs over time through its government contracts, and 	
assuming a 50% recovery based on the company's contract mix, pro forma debt to 	
EBITDA is about 3.8x. 	
	
Funds from operations (FFO) to debt has been relatively stable, in the 10%-15% 	
range over the past four years, but would improve to almost 20% with the 	
planned debt paydown (almost 25% with pension recovery). Similarly, we expect 	
EBITDA interest coverage to improve to about 5x over the next year from 3.6x 	
as of Feb. 29, 2012, because of lower interest expense. While these measures 	
are somewhat better than average for the current rating, we expect working 	
capital requirements to significantly reduce free cash flow over the next 	
year. 	
	
We believe modest earnings growth could improve credit metrics somewhat over 	
the next year. However, near-term defense and space spending remains 	
uncertain, and greater-than-expected declines could disrupt demand for 	
GenCorp's products, resulting in weaker earnings and cash flow than we are 	
forecasting. 	
	
GenCorp is a major provider of solid and liquid propulsion for missiles and 	
space launch vehicles. We assess GenCorp's business risk profile as "weak" 	
(according to our criteria) because of its limited diversity and modest scale 	
of operations compared with competitors. Offsetting these challenges to some 	
extent is the company's good niche positions in manufacturing systems for 	
rocket and space propulsion and solid backlog. We characterize GenCorp's 	
financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of sizeable postretirement 	
obligations and weak, albeit improving, financial performance. 	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize GenCorp's liquidity as "adequate." We believe sources of 	
liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. In 	
addition, we believe sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline 	
by 15%. 	
	
GenCorp had $201 million of cash on Feb. 29, 2012, and $89 million of revolver 	
availability (net of letters of credit). Pro forma for the redemption of the 	
notes, the company will have about $125 million of cash. Free cash flow peaked 	
at $132 million in 2010 after the company received a large amount of customer 	
advances and moderated to a more normalized $56 million in 2011. Although the 	
company has a sizable deficit in pension funding, we believe required cash 	
funding will be minimal over the next 12 months. However, we expect working 	
capital requirements to pressure cash flow and lead to only modestly positive 	
free cash flow in 2012. 	
	
The credit agreement allows up to $100 million in credit for cash holdings in 	
calculating covenant ratios, as long as nothing is outstanding under the 	
revolving credit facility. As of Feb. 29, 2012, the company was in compliance 	
with its covenants, which include an interest coverage ratio (5.26x actual, 	
compared with the required minimum of 2.4x) and a leverage ratio (1.95x 	
compared with the allowed maximum of 3.5x), and we expect it to remain so.	
	
Substantial real estate holdings could bolster liquidity over the longer term. 	
However, given current market conditions, we don't expect significant real 	
estate sales over the coming year.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see our recovery report on GenCorp published Feb. 28, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. We believe positions on relatively high-priority 	
tactical missile programs and recent contract awards could modestly improve 	
earnings, although significant uncertainty surrounds near-term defense and 	
space funding. We could raise the ratings over the next year if funding for 	
GenCorp's key programs stabilizes, resulting in debt to EBITDA falling to less 	
than 4.5x (not including any assumption of pension recovery) for a sustained 	
period of time. We could revise the outlook to stable if earnings come under 	
pressure from defense or NASA budget cuts or the company increases debt to 	
fund an acquisition or reward shareholders, such that debt to EBITDA rises 	
above 5.5x. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
GenCorp Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Positive/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
 Subordinated                           CCC+ 	
  Recovery rating                       6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

