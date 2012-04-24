TEXT-S&P revises GenCorp outlook to positive, affirms rating

Overview -- U.S.-based propulsion supplier GenCorp announced plans to redeem $75 million of debt in May 2012 using cash on hand, resulting in pro forma debt to EBITDA of 4.7x, down from 5.3x. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on GenCorp and revising the outlook to positive. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next year if we believe debt to EBITDA will improve further to less than 4.5x and future U.S. defense spending becomes clearer. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on California-based GenCorp Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue ratings on the company's convertible and senior subordinated notes. We also maintained the '6' recovery rating, indicating likely negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default. We will withdraw the ratings on the 9.5% notes due 2013 once the company repays the $75 million outstanding. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that lower debt and continued credit metric improvement could warrant an upgrade in the next year. The company plans to use cash on hand to redeem its $75 million of 9.5% notes due 2013. GenCorp has generated healthy free cash flow over the past several years and used proceeds to significantly reduce debt. As a result, debt to EBITDA improved to 4.7x (pro forma for the planned debt reduction), down from a peak of more than 7x in 2009. This leverage ratio remains elevated because of high pension and other postretirement liabilities, which add $214 million to our total adjusted debt and also contribute to a negative equity base. GenCorp can recover some of these costs over time through its government contracts, and assuming a 50% recovery based on the company's contract mix, pro forma debt to EBITDA is about 3.8x. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt has been relatively stable, in the 10%-15% range over the past four years, but would improve to almost 20% with the planned debt paydown (almost 25% with pension recovery). Similarly, we expect EBITDA interest coverage to improve to about 5x over the next year from 3.6x as of Feb. 29, 2012, because of lower interest expense. While these measures are somewhat better than average for the current rating, we expect working capital requirements to significantly reduce free cash flow over the next year. We believe modest earnings growth could improve credit metrics somewhat over the next year. However, near-term defense and space spending remains uncertain, and greater-than-expected declines could disrupt demand for GenCorp's products, resulting in weaker earnings and cash flow than we are forecasting. GenCorp is a major provider of solid and liquid propulsion for missiles and space launch vehicles. We assess GenCorp's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) because of its limited diversity and modest scale of operations compared with competitors. Offsetting these challenges to some extent is the company's good niche positions in manufacturing systems for rocket and space propulsion and solid backlog. We characterize GenCorp's financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of sizeable postretirement obligations and weak, albeit improving, financial performance. Liquidity We characterize GenCorp's liquidity as "adequate." We believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. In addition, we believe sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. GenCorp had $201 million of cash on Feb. 29, 2012, and $89 million of revolver availability (net of letters of credit). Pro forma for the redemption of the notes, the company will have about $125 million of cash. Free cash flow peaked at $132 million in 2010 after the company received a large amount of customer advances and moderated to a more normalized $56 million in 2011. Although the company has a sizable deficit in pension funding, we believe required cash funding will be minimal over the next 12 months. However, we expect working capital requirements to pressure cash flow and lead to only modestly positive free cash flow in 2012. The credit agreement allows up to $100 million in credit for cash holdings in calculating covenant ratios, as long as nothing is outstanding under the revolving credit facility. As of Feb. 29, 2012, the company was in compliance with its covenants, which include an interest coverage ratio (5.26x actual, compared with the required minimum of 2.4x) and a leverage ratio (1.95x compared with the allowed maximum of 3.5x), and we expect it to remain so. Substantial real estate holdings could bolster liquidity over the longer term. However, given current market conditions, we don't expect significant real estate sales over the coming year. Recovery analysis Please see our recovery report on GenCorp published Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. We believe positions on relatively high-priority tactical missile programs and recent contract awards could modestly improve earnings, although significant uncertainty surrounds near-term defense and space funding. We could raise the ratings over the next year if funding for GenCorp's key programs stabilizes, resulting in debt to EBITDA falling to less than 4.5x (not including any assumption of pension recovery) for a sustained period of time. We could revise the outlook to stable if earnings come under pressure from defense or NASA budget cuts or the company increases debt to fund an acquisition or reward shareholders, such that debt to EBITDA rises above 5.5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From GenCorp Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Subordinated CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.