TEXT-Fitch: Philips on-track for recovery following results
April 24, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Philips on-track for recovery following results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 - Fitch Ratings says Royal Philips Electronics' (Philips)
posted improving Q112, in line with the agency's expectations of a recovery from	
Q311. The agency had previously affirmed the group's Long-term Issuer Default 	
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Stable Outlook in November 2011.	
	
"The group is on track to deliver on its margin improvements in the mid-term and	
shows commitment to a prudent financial policy," says Ha-Anh Bui, Director at 	
Fitch Ratings. "The latest results support the current ratings, although 	
headroom is limited in view of hesitant healthcare and construction markets in 	
Europe and continued challenges in the group's Lighting division."	
	
Philips' Q112 healthy results were supported by a marked return of previously 	
postponed healthcare orders. Group EBITA margin remains solid at 7% (adjusted 	
for gains and losses on sale of assets) sequentially, supported by improving 	
margins in the group's Lighting division, where cost cutting initiatives and 	
operating improvements are tackling the negative margin trend, caused by 	
operational issues, raw material price inflation and challenges to increase 	
prices in the consumer lighting market.	
	
For the remainder of the year, Fitch expects moderate margin improvement 	
(pre-restructuring costs) from Q112, driven by continued strong demand from 	
emerging markets across segments and the group-wide cost cutting programme, 	
which will support the achievement of management's target of a 10%-12% EBITA 	
margin by 2013. 	
	
Fitch positively notes Philips' continued commitment to a conservative capital 	
structure, by taking a gradual approach in executing its share-buy-back 	
programme, which it extended by another year to mid-2013. The group is also 	
offering a scrip option for dividends, which historically has been the mode of 	
payment for more than half of the group's dividends. As a result, net leverage 	
(adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) at end-Q112 has been stable at around 0.6x from 	
end-2011.	
	
However, Fitch continues to closely monitor the group's profit and cash 	
generation ability, given hesitant healthcare and construction markets in 	
Europe, and cautions that Lighting may continue to generate below peer-average 	
margins for the coming quarters. The agency also expects continued weakness from	
the group's Lifestyle Entertainment and Lumileds segments, which are in decline.	
	
Headroom for the current ratings is limited and a downgrade could occur if 	
EBITDAR margins move into single-digit territory, free cash flow margins are 	
significantly below 5% and adjusted leverage (debt and net debt/EBITDAR) 	
increases to 2x on a gross and 1x on a net basis over a sustained period. A 	
positive rating action is unlikely in the short term.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

