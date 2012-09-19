FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
#Market News
September 19, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

Overview
     -- Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA    
(FSE) has aborted its plans to acquire German private hospitals operator
Rhon-Klinikum AG for about EUR3.1 billion. 
     -- We believe that the debt protection metrics of FSE and its subsidiary, 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME), will remain commensurate with the 
current ratings.
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating 
on FSE and FME.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that FME will refinance sizable 
2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012, and that FSE will manage its 
acquisitions such that both FME and FSE maintain debt protection metrics 
commensurate with a 'BB+' rating.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' 
long-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based health care group 
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 
KGaA (FME; together with FSE, the group). At the same time, we removed the 
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on 
April 30, 2012, following FSE's plans to acquire German private hospitals 
operator Rhon-Klinikum AG (Rhon).

In addition, we withdrew the 'BBB-' issue and '2' recovery ratings on the 
proposed EUR1,850 million and $1,600 million senior secured credit facilities to
be issued by FSE's subsidiaries Fresenius Finance II B.V. and Fresenius U.S. 
Finance I Inc., respectively, to finance the acquisition of Rhon Klinikum.

We also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BBB-' issue rating 
on FSE's and FME's senior secured debt facilities. The recovery rating on 
these instruments is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of 
substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a 
payment default.

In addition, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' issue 
rating on FSE's and FME's senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating on these 
instruments is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful 
(50%-70%) recovery for senior unsecured noteholders in the event of a payment 
default.

Finally, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BB-' issue 
rating on FSE's euro-denominated promissory notes ("Schuldscheindarlehen"). 
The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our 
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale
The rating actions primarily reflect that FSE has aborted its plans to take 
over German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum, because the group failed 
to reach its target equity level of no less than 90%. The rating actions also 
reflect our understanding that the group will use the equity of about EUR1 
billion that it raised initially to help finance the Rhon-Klinikum 
acquisition, to purchase Illinois-based blood technology company Fenwal Inc. 
(B+/Stable/--). As such, we estimate that FSE's debt protection metrics will 
remain at levels that we view as commensurate with the 'BB+' rating, namely, 
Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.0x-3.5x, and funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt of about 20%.

We believe that the group will achieve these metrics by maintaining organic 
revenue growth in the mid-single digits in the remainder of 2012. In addition, 
we forecast that various acquisitions executed over the past 12 months could 
lift the group's total revenues by about 14% in full-year 2012. Furthermore, 
we anticipate that, over the medium term, total revenue growth will remain in 
the mid-single digits, reflecting the solid performance of FSE's clinical 
nutrition and intravenous generic business supported by growth in emerging 
markets. 

We anticipate that the group will maintain an EBITDA margin of 19%-20% over 
the short and medium term, with pricing pressure (including changes in 
reimbursement policies) from established markets such as the U.S. and Europe 
offset by cost efficiencies and synergies from other parts of the business. 

The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of the group's financial risk 
profile as "significant" owing to frequent and primarily debt-financed 
acquisitions. However, we view the group's ability to deleverage and generate 
good free cash flow as supportive of the ratings.

Among the factors supporting our assessment of the group's business risk 
profile as "satisfactory" are FME's position as the world's largest provider 
of products and services for dialysis, FSE's market-leading position in Europe 
for clinical nutrition and infusion therapy, and its leading position in the 
German private hospital industry. Additional supporting factors include a 
recurrent revenue stream due to the ongoing need for kidney failure treatment; 
growth prospects due to aging populations; and increasing demand for health 
care in developing countries.

We align our corporate credit rating on FME with that on FSE in accordance 
with our assessment of FME's relationship with FSE, which is characterized by 
FSE's significant influence over FME, as well as the nature of their economic 
relationship.

Liquidity
We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. The 
company faces significant debt maturities in March 2013, which, under our 
definition would mean that its sources would cover its uses over the next 12 
months by less than 1.2x. However, we believe that FME will be able to 
refinance their syndicated bank facility due March 2013. We understand that 
FME has already started the refinancing process and that it benefits from a 
diversified pool of lending banks, and solid relationships with most of them. 
We see this as evident from the recent commitments from banks to refinance the 
group's facilities for the purpose of the Rhon-Klinikum acquisition, and 
therefore we consider the refinancing of the bank debt as very likely. In 
addition, both FSE and FME have a very good standing in the capital markets, 
as demonstrated by the two recent large-scale issuances at favorable rates.

We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors: 
     -- On June 30, 2012, the group had cash of EUR1 billion available, together
with about EUR1 billion of proceeds from the recent equity issuance, which was 
invested in German government bonds.
     -- The group also had approximately EUR300 million under committed bank 
facilities (with maturities up to June 2014), and $550 million under FSE's 
$2.45 billion credit agreement expiring in September 2014. Furthermore, FSE it 
had $348 million under an $800 million accounts receivable facility due July 
2014.
     -- FSE has a commercial paper program, under which it can issue up to 
EUR250 million in short-term notes.
     -- We anticipate that FSE should be able to generate at least EUR2 billion 
of cash from operations per year over the next three years, comfortably 
covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR800 million and EUR400 
million per year, respectively.

The group faces the following major debt maturities over the next 12 months:
     -- Aggregated amortization payments of $60 million from July to December 
2012 under the term loan A of the FME's senior credit agreement, and a final 
installment payment of about $1 billion in March 2013.
     -- Aggregated amortization payments of about $758 million from July to 
December 2012 under the term loan B of FME's senior credit agreement, and 
about a $379 million final installment in the first quarter of 2013.
     -- Semi-annual amortization payments of EUR250 million under FSE's senior 
credit agreement, and a final installment of about EUR81 million under the term 
loan A due in September 2013 and under term loan D due in September 2014.
     -- EUR500 million notes issued by Fresenius Finance B.V. due in January 
2013.
     -- EUR155 million of euro notes issued by FME due in October 2012.
     -- EUR196 million of FSE's borrowings and EUR113 million of FME's
borrowings 
under the European Investment Bank facility due in 2013 

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior secured debt facilities is 'BBB-'. 
The recovery rating on these instruments is '2', indicating our expectation of 
substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a 
payment default.

The issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior unsecured notes is 'BB+'. The 
recovery rating on these instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of 
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for senior unsecured noteholders in the event of 
a payment default.

The issue rating on FSE's euro-denominated promissory notes 
("Schuldscheindarlehen") is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these notes is at 
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default.

Our assumptions for the default scenario and valuation metrics for FSE are 
broadly similar to those before the announcement of the takeover offer for 
Rhon-Klinikum and proposed financing. We have revised the stressed EBITDA 
multiple for FME to 6.5x from 6.1x, in line with that for FSE. Our other 
assumptions remain unchanged.

For our full recovery reports, see "Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating 
Profile" and "Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile," 
both published on April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that FME is likely to refinance sizable 
2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012. It further reflects our view that the 
group will be able to maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 
3.0x-3.5x and FFO to debt of about 20%. We see these ratios as reflective of 
revenue growth in the high-single digits over the medium term. We anticipate 
that revenue growth will be driven primarily by both FME's and FSE's strong 
performance in emerging markets and contributions from acquired businesses. 

We could consider taking a negative rating action if FSE fails to refinance 
its 2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012 or if the group steps up its 
acquisition activities such that debt protection metrics fall below the levels 
that we view as commensurate with the 'BB+' ratings.

We see downside to the ratings due to operational problems as unlikely in view 
of favorable industry trends. However, any pressure on profitability would 
likely mainly stem from a tougher-than-anticipated reimbursement environment 
in established markets, in our opinion. 

Rating upside appears remote over the next six to 12 months because the group 
will have to address its debt maturities and fully integrate and absorb the 
debt from the recent acquisitions. 

We could consider a positive rating action over the medium term if FSE 
diversifies its revenue stream and continues to improve its operating 
performance, in the context of a stable reimbursement environment. 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.

     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009;
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, September 28, 2011
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's rating Definitions, June 3, 2009; 
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB+/Watch Neg/--

Fresenius Finance II
 Senior Secured*
  EUR650 mil bank ln due 12/31/2017     NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  EUR700 mil var rate bank ln due       NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2017                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  EUR500 mil 0.25% bank ln due          NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2018                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2

Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc.
 Senior Secured*
  US$740 mil 0.25% bank ln due          NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2018                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  US$460 mil 0.25% bank ln due          NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2018                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  US$200 mil bank ln due 12/31/2017     NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2
  US$200 mil var rate bank ln due       NR                 BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2017                            
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
APP Pharmaceuticals LLC
 Senior Secured*
  US$150 mil revolving credit fac bank  BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  ln due 08/20/2013                     
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$500 mil term loan A2 bank ln due   BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  11/13/2013                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$404 mil 2.50% D2 bank ln due       BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2014                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

FMC Finance VII S.A.
 Senior Unsecured(4)
  Local Currency                        BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

FMC Finance VIII S.A.
 Senior Unsecured(4)
  EUR100 mil adj rate nts due           BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  10/15/2016                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR250 mil  5.25% nts due 07/31/2019  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR400 mil  6.50% nts due 09/15/2018  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

Fresenius Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured*
  EUR150 mil 5.50% nts due 01/31/2016   BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR500 mil  5.50%   nts due           BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  01/31/2016                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR500 mil  nts due 04/15/2019        BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR500 mil  5.00%   nts due           BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  01/31/2013                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
 Subordinated
  Local Currency                        BB-                BB- /Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg)
 Senior Secured*
  Local Currency                        BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
 Senior Secured
  US$1.85 bil Loan A bank ln due        BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  03/31/2013                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$1.2 bil sr secd revolving credit   BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  fac bank ln due 03/31/2013            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$1.75 bil Loan B bank ln due        BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  03/31/2013                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

Fresenius Medical Care Finance VI S.A.
 Senior Unsecured(4)
  Local Currency                        BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc
 Senior Unsecured(4)
  US$400 mil  6.50% nts due 09/15/2018  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  US$800 mil  5.625% nts due 07/31/2019 BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  US$700 mil  5.875% nts due 01/31/2022 BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc
 Senior Unsecured(4)
  US$500 mil  6.875% fxd rate Global    BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  bnds due 07/15/2017                   
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  US$650 mil  5.75% nts due 02/15/2021  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc.
 Senior Secured*
  US$500 mil term loan A1 bank ln due   BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  08/20/2013                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  EUR162 mil 2.50% bank ln ser D2 due   BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2014                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
  US$579 mil 2.50% bank ln ser D1 due   BBB-               BBB- /Watch Neg
  12/31/2014                            
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc.
 Senior Unsecured*
  US$500 mil  9.00% Tranche 1 bnds due  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  07/15/2015                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3
  EUR275 mil  8.75% Tranche 2 bnds due  BB+                BB+ /Watch Neg
  07/15/2015                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

*Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
(4)Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc., 
Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.