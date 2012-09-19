TEXT-S&P rates Plaza Centers N.V.

Overview -- We are assigning a 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to the Netherlands-based real estate development company, Plaza Centers N.V. -- We are also assigning a 'B' rating to Plaza Centers' proposed senior secured debt issue. -- The rating reflects our assessment of the high volatility inherent in the company's commercial real estate development business, which results in significant cash flow fluctuation during the development cycle. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting primarily our view that Plaza Centers will likely step up the process of selling its developed assets according to its business model, which will moderate its leverage and improve its liquidity position. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to the Netherlands-based company, Plaza Centers N.V., which mainly concentrates on the development of shopping malls in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed $200 million issue of senior secured notes. Rationale Standard & Poor's rating reflects our assessment of risks inherent in Plaza Centers' business model, which is founded on a development cycle of two to four years. The company's business model is based on the development of predominantly retail projects, up to fully operational stages, when they are sold, realizing capital gains and positive cash flows. Although debt leverage usually diminishes at the end of each development cycle, we believe that the company's liquidity management through the cycle presents a major credit risk. The length of Plaza Centers' development cycles fluctuates, depending on the scale of the individual real estate developments, the prevailing market conditions, and the availability of finance to potential buyers of commercial real estate assets, which affects the ease of asset disposals. We consider Plaza Centers' business risk profile as "weak," based on its high sensitivity to economic and credit cycles in its core commercial development business, as well as due to a high geographical concentration on CEE. We view the CEE commercial real estate market as highly susceptible to the current volatile economic and credit conditions in the eurozone. We believe, however, that these factors are mitigated by the company's long-term planning and cash management. During the past three years of volatile credit markets, the company has maintained high cash reserves of more than EUR200 million, covering its maturities for up to two years. The successful closing of the asset portfolio sale of its U.S.-based joint venture, EPN Group (of which Plaza Centers' share was 22.7%), in June 2012 contributed to the current cash position of about EUR110 million. Following the successful completion and start of operations in four projects in 2011, as well as their relatively high occupancy rates, we believe that Plaza Centers now has realizable assets which should allow it to moderate debt leverage and improve liquidity. In our opinion, Plaza Centers' financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," driven mainly by the volatility of profitability and cash flows during the development cycle. In our base-case operating scenario for the next two years, we assume that Plaza Centers will act to realize its current asset portfolio in order to stabilize its liquidity position and leverage levels. We also assume that current interest on the part of international investors in the company's assets will likely support the company's ability to realize its portfolio, and increase its cash flow visibility. We regard an agreement signed in September 2011 with its bondholders, limiting dividend distribution in 2012-2013, as a support for the rating, particularly as the company's major shareholder, Elbit Imaging Ltd. (62.5%) is highly leveraged, and the agreement will serve to limit outflows to this shareholder. We believe Plaza Centers will likely achieve aggregate profit of EUR80 million-EUR100 million and EUR100 million-EUR130 million of positive net cash flows upon asset realization (after asset specific debt service) in the next two years. We base this on the company's successful sale of at least two of its operating assets, and the sale of noncore land holdings, though this is highly dependent on prevailing market conditions in the CEE region and the availability of financial sources for potential buyers. In our base-case capital structure scenario, we assume that the company will maintain its current leverage position of net debt to debt and equity below 50%, which we consider as commensurate with the current rating. Liquidity We believe that Plaza Centers' liquidity is "less than adequate" under our criteria. We estimate the available sources for the period of July 2012 to January 2014 as follows: -- Current balances of cash, and available-for-sale financial assets of EUR86 million (on a stand-alone basis); -- Cash flows from the realization of the U.S. portfolio of EUR80 million-EUR90 million (after tax); -- And net cash flows from operations from existing operating assets and sale of assets of EUR100 million-EUR130 million. We estimate the company's uses for the period of July 2012 to January 2014 as follows: -- Total bank loan and bond maturities of EUR175 million; -- Interest expenses and capital expenditure needs of EUR70 million; -- And dividend distribution of EUR60 million, though the company may distribute no dividends at all. We believe that the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks that should enable it to obtain financing for the projects it plans to start in the coming years. That said, it has ability to scale back development if new funding does not progress. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Plaza Centers' cash flow visibility is better than in previous years, while the recently signed agreement with bondholders should provide the company with some protection from more aggressive dividend distribution. According to our base-case scenario, the company will likely maintain a ratio of adjusted net debt to debt and equity of no more than 50%, which we consider as commensurate with the current rating. The rating is heavily influenced by our assessment of the company's liquidity. We assume that despite some signs of investor interest in buying some assets that the company holds, this willingness and ability is conditional on financial markets. We would consider taking negative rating action if we see no improvement in operating cash flows in the short term, as described in our base-case scenario, or if there is a rise in the ratio of net debt to debt and equity to more than 50%. We do not see an upgrade as likely in the near term based on the current levels of debt leverage. In addition, our rating surveillance will focus on consistency of financial policies and debt leverage targets, not least due to the influence of its major shareholder, Elbit Imaging. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Plaza Centers N.V. Senior Secured B New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Plaza Centers N.V. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--