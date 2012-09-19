FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Hovnanian Enterprises corporate credit rating
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may raise Hovnanian Enterprises corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. announced plans to issue $797 million
of secured notes and $90 million of exchangeable notes to refinance existing
secured debt. 
     -- We placed our ratings, including our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, 
on Hovnanian on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and a '3' recovery rating to 
the proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and 'CCC-' 
issue-level ratings and '6' recovery ratings to the proposed $247 million 
second-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million convertible 
notes due 2017.
     -- The CreditWatch placements reflect our expectation that we will raise 
our corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' when the proposed transaction closes 
because we believe the proposed refinancing addresses the bulk of Hovnanian's 
2016 maturities and will reduce the company's interest burden. We also 
acknowledge recently improved operating performance, which has narrowed losses 
for the homebuilder.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including its 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on 
CreditWatch with positive implications (see list).

We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the 
company's proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020. The 
recovery rating indicates our expectations for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 
in the event of a payment default. We also assigned 'CCC-' issue-level ratings 
and '6 recovery ratings to the company's proposed $247 million second-lien 
senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million exchangeable notes due 
2017 The '6' recovery ratings indicate our expectations for a negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes will be issued 
by K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and guaranteed by Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 
and certain subsidiaries.

Rationale
We placed our ratings on Hovnanian on CreditWatch positive following the 
company's announcement that it plans to raise $797 million of new first-lien 
and second-lien secured notes due 2020 and $90 million of convertible notes 
due 2017 to refinance its existing $797 million 10.625% first-lien senior 
secured notes due 2016. The refinancing will lengthen the company's debt tenor 
by addressing the bulk of its 2016 debt maturities and reducing significant 
refinancing risk from $1 billion to $218 million. It will also reduce 
Hovnanian's interest burden by an estimated $15 million-$20 million.

We believe the U.S. housing recovery is advancing, and Hovnanian's recent 
performance reflects improving homebuilding operating trends, which are 
resulting in narrower losses. Hovnanian's pretax loss narrowed in the first 
nine-months of fiscal 2012 to $67.8 million (excluding noncash gains/charges) 
from nearly $150 million for the same period in 2011. The third-quarter loss 
was a more modest $7.4 million ($1.8 million reported pretax loss), and given 
favorable backlog/new order trends, the builder may be poised to report a 
fourth quarter profit net of any noncash charges and costs related to these 
new financings.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after Hovnanian successfully closing 
the proposed transaction, at which time we expect to raise our corporate 
credit rating on the company two notches to 'CCC+'. We would also expect to 
upgrade the builder's existing and remaining senior secured notes (due 2021) 
to 'CCC' from 'CC' and senior unsecured notes due 2014-2017 to 'CCC-' from 
'CC'. If the transaction does not proceed as planned, we would likely consider 
raising the corporate credit rating one notch, to 'CCC', solely based on 
improving operating performance.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But 
Can Builders Deliver? July 20, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
Sept. 27, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Actions
                                To                 From
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Corporate credit rating         CCC-/Watch Pos     CCC-/Positive/--

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Senior unsecured due 2016       CC/Watch Pos 
Recovery Rating                 6                  

K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Senior Secured due 2021         CCC-/Watch Pos                    
 Recovery Rating                3       
Senior Secured due 2021         CC/Watch Pos                     
 Recovery Rating                5                  
Senior Unsecured                 CC/Watch Pos
 Recovery Rating                 6      

Ratings Assigned
K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
First Lien Senior Secured due 2020    CCC+                                 
 Recovery Rating                       3                               
Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due  2020  CCC-              
 Recovery Rating                       6                                       
    
Exchangeable Notes due 2017           CCC-  
 Recovery Rating                       6                            

Ratings Affirmed
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 
 Preferred Stock                        C

