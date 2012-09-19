TEXT-S&P affirms Rocket Software 'B+' corporate credit rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. infrastructure software provider Rocket Software is proposing to issue $59 million of incremental first-lien debt to fund the acquisitions of a data storage company and a mainframe integration and modernization business. -- We are affirming our ratings on Rocket, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating and our 'BB' issue-level on its first-lien credit facilities. -- We are lowering the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien credit facility to 'B' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '5' from '4'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rocket's highly recurring revenue base and consistent profitability will result in stable operating performance, providing key support for the rating. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Waltham, Mass.-based enterprise infrastructure software provider Rocket Software Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit facilities comprising a $359 million term loan (including the proposed $59 million incremental debt) due 2018 and a $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '1' recovery rating remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $105 million second-lien term loan, due 2019 to 'B' from 'B+', revising our recovery rating to '5' from '4'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The ratings on Rocket reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile marked by its niche position in the market for infrastructure software and the presence of larger and better funded competitors, and its "aggressive" financial profile, with pro forma leverage in the high-4x area; an acquisitive growth strategy; and an ownership structure that, in our view, is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging. However, we expect that meaningful recurring revenues, high renewal rates, and an entrenched customer base will continue to support modest organic revenue growth and consistent profitability. Rocket is proposing the acquisition of a data storage provider and a mainframe integration and modernization business which will add back-up and recovery, and mainframe access capabilities to its product portfolio. We anticipate that the complementary nature of these capabilities with the company's existing product offerings, combined with its existing sales and distribution channels will allow it to deliver modest sales growth and cost efficiencies following the acquisitions. Rocket provides enterprise software products and solutions in the following four areas: Database Servers and Tools; Application Development, Integration, and Modernization; Business Intelligence and Analytics; and Storage, Networks, and Compliance. Despite difficult IT spending conditions over the past two years, Rocket's revenues grew by approximately 23% annually from 2008 to 2011, due primarily to acquisitions. The company benefits from a significant relationship with a large original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner, from whom it generates about a quarter of total revenues, and revenue visibility from greater-than-90% renewal rates on maintenance and recurring licenses. Besides the larger OEM partner mentioned above, no other customer represents more than 3% of revenues. The company has been able to improve its EBITDA margin through scale efficiencies, particularly consolidating sales and marketing efforts with those of acquired businesses. However, its weak business risk profile reflects its small position in the overall infrastructure software market, competition from larger companies with significantly more financial resources and broader product offerings, high R&D expenses to meet the demands of customers' technology roadmap, and its short history at its current operating and profitability level. Nevertheless, we expect the highly embedded nature of Rocket's development tools and software products in the expanding infrastructure software market to enable the company to maintain strong adjusted margins, which compare favorably with software peers of similar size. Rocket has an aggressive financial profile, with June 2012 leverage of 4.7x, pro forma for the proposed acquisitions, future earnout payments from legacy acquisitions, and the capitalization of operating leases as debt, and excluding purchase accounting adjustment add-backs to EBITDA base. As acquired license and maintenance revenue contracts cycle past purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, we expect leverage to decline to the low-4x area in the near term. We anticipate Rocket using more of its free cash flow for tuck-in acquisitions, rather than debt reduction, thereby complementing the company's existing software portfolio, and leading to moderate near-term leverage improvements. The company has access to unlimited incremental term loans up to 3x first-lien leverage plus $40 million under its first-lien credit agreement, and $100 million of incremental term loans up to 4x total leverage under the second lien (permitted if specific covenant conditions are met) for opportunistic acquisitions. Liquidity Rocket's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash from operations likely to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include a modest expected cash balance after the proposed acquisitions, positive annual free cash flow, and full availability under its $25 million revolving credit facility. We expect cash uses to include acquisitions, growth-related working capital investments, modest annual capital expenditures, and mandatory term loan amortization. Our view of Rocket's liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses by at least 20% in the next 12-24 months. -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company will maintain adequate covenant headroom. Debt maturities will be approximately $3.6 million annually. -- Acquisitions funded from internally generated cash flow are incorporated into our current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Rocket, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rocket's revenue base will remain highly recurring and profitability will stay stable. The company's niche market position, acquisitive growth strategy, and an ownership structure that we believe will preclude substantial de-leveraging limit a possible upgrade. If competition from larger business rivals intensifies, leading to pricing pressure, or if the company increases costs for R&D, profitability could weaken. Also, the company could pursue debt-financed acquisitions. We could lower the rating if these scenarios cause Rocket's leverage to approach 6x. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Rocket Software, Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Rocket Software, Inc. Senior Secured 2nd-lien B B+ Recovery Rating 5 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Rocket Software, Inc. Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)