TEXT-S&P: Mexico election shouldn't shake up securitization market
April 24, 2012

TEXT-S&P: Mexico election shouldn't shake up securitization market

April 24 - Mexico's upcoming presidential election on July 1, 2012--its
first since the global economic recession began in 2008--is causing concern
among market participants regarding government policy and the economy. Based on
the country's past two elections, however, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
believes Mexico is relatively well positioned for growth regardless of how the
election turns out, according to a recently published report.	
	
In the past, voters feared that the change in leadership could derail the 	
economy, but that was not the case. Despite the uncertainty associated with 	
the first-ever change of political party in 2000 and a narrow-margin win in 	
2006 that led to legal challenges and public protests, the country's economic 	
policy remained stable and helped pave the way for significant growth in the 	
securitization market. 	
	
"While much has happened since the last presidential election--namely, the 	
global economic crisis--Mexico's economy is currently strong, as it was in 	
previous election years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mauricio 	
Tello. "Therefore, we don't expect the new administration to want to threaten 	
stability this time around by radically changing economic policy."	
	
That said, the new administration will face some challenges to growth: The 	
global debt markets continue to be volatile and investors are still shying 	
away from risk. For now, though, Mexico's key economic indicators are strong. 	
GDP growth was 3.9% in 2011, and we're expecting 3.0% growth this year and 	
3.3% in 2013. Unemployment has fallen slightly to around 5.1% in March 2012 	
from more than 6% in 2009. Inflation and interest rates (for the 28-day 	
Mexican Treasury certificates) also remain at all-time lows of around 4% and 	
4.3%, respectively, as of March 2012.	
	
The full article, "Mexico's Upcoming Elections Are Unlikely To Shake Up The 	
Securitization Market," published April 23, 2012, is available on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. 	
 	
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

