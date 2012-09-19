FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P to hold euro structured finance investor seminar on Sept. 27
September 19, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P to hold euro structured finance investor seminar on Sept. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will host one of its European
Structured Finance Investor Breakfast Seminars on Thursday Sept. 27, 2012, in
London. Registration and breakfast will be from 9.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., and the
presentations and Q&A will run from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The presentations at this seminar will be:
     -- "Developments In The European CLO Market" by Emanuele Tamburrano, 
director and Sandeep Chana, associate director; and
     -- "European Corporate Credit Update And Outlook" by Paul Watters, senior 
director.
 
Please note that this is an investor-only event. Pre-registration and 
confirmation are required to attend this complimentary seminar.

Registration forms and a full agenda are available by contacting Jessica 
Tailor at Jessica_Tailor@standardandpoors.com or on +44 (0) 20-7176-7246. 
Alternatively, visit www.standardandpoors.com.

We look forward to your attendance.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

