TEXT-S&P says Walt Disney rtgs unaffected by refinance plan announcement
September 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Walt Disney rtgs unaffected by refinance plan announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings (‘A’ long-term rating with a stable outlook, and short-term rating of ‘A-1’) on The Walt Disney Co. (Disney) are unaffected by the company’s plan to refinance its Euro Disney group’s outstanding debt and replace it with a new financing. We believe Disney is providing this refinancing to create greater operational flexibility for Euro Disney by removing restrictive covenants that prevented capital expenditures. In addition, the new financing will smooth out required amortization and will reduce interest expense. The refinancing has no impact on our ratings on Disney because we had already consolidated the Euro Disney debt into our debt calculation. The new financing will benefit Disney by carrying a lower interest expense and will therefore modestly improve interest coverage.

