#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Ineos rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Ineos' recent operating performance has been more resilient than we 	
anticipated. We now forecast higher EBITDA and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratios 	
of about 4.5x in 2012-2013, down from almost 6x in 2011.	
     -- Ineos' debt maturity profile improved after it issued EUR1.3 billion of 	
new bonds earlier this year and prepaid senior Term Loan B due in 2013. 	
Furthermore, the company has announced its intention to refinance its 	
remaining senior facilities at more favorable terms. 	
     -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Ineos to 'B' 	
from 'B-'.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of another one-notch 	
upgrade over the next 12 months if Ineos completes the envisioned refinancing, 	
shows further operating resilience, and reduces debt throughout 2012.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Swiss chemicals producer Ineos Group Holdings S.A. 	
and its U.K. subsidiary Ineos Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is 	
positive.	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Ineos' existing senior 	
secured debt to 'B+' from 'B' and our ratings on the existing unsecured debt 	
to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings remain at '2' and '6' respectively.	
	
We have also assigned our 'B+' issue ratings to Ineos' proposed EUR1,663 million	
equivalent senior secured notes due 2020 and its prospective EUR1,113 million 	
senior facility agreement due 2018. The recovery rating on these debt issues 	
is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our view of Ineos' resilient operating performance 	
in recent quarters, reflected in EUR465 million of EBITDA reported for the first	
quarter of 2012. We have consequently revised our forecast for Ineos' 2012 	
EBITDA upward in our base-case scenario. In addition, we anticipate an 	
improvement of Ineos' debt maturity profile following the prepayment of Term 	
Loan B (due 2013) with proceeds from EUR1.3 billion in bonds Ineos issued in 	
February 2012.	
	
We have revised our forecast of Ineos' EBITDA for 2012 to more than EUR1.45 	
billion from EUR1.2 billion, which would still however be down from EUR1.7
billion 	
in 2011. The upward revision reflects a stronger-than-expected recovery in the 	
chemicals industry, as shown by Ineos' first-quarter results, and the 	
structurally higher profitability of Ineos' U.S. olefins and polyolefin (O&P) 	
activities, which benefited from low cost feedstocks. In the first quarter of 	
2012, EBITDA from intermediates chemicals (phenols, nitriles, oxides, and 	
oligomers) reached EUR233 million, which reflects favorable, but not top cycle 	
conditions, while U.S. O&P reported a record EUR175 million in the first 	
quarter. Ineos' European O&P operations activities recovered somewhat in line 	
with naptha-cracker spreads, generating EUR57 million of EBITDA after a small 	
loss in fourth-quarter 2011. However, we continue to expect weak 2012 profits 	
from this division in view of its exposure to Europe and lower benefits from 	
lighter and cheaper feedstocks.	
	
We estimate that Ineos' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain at about 	
4.5x over 2012-2013. We expect only a modest reduction in adjusted debt over 	
2012, owing to modest free cash flow, assuming capital spending of about EUR0.4 	
billion and likely higher working capital in view of increased oil and 	
petrochemical prices.	
	
Under our revised base case, the risk of a covenant breach under Ineos' senior 	
facilities has decreased. However, headroom under financial covenants will 	
likely remain very tight over 2012-2014 because of the net-debt-to-EBITDA and 	
EBITDA interest coverage ratio limits stipulated in the documentation. This is 	
even if we currently assume that Ineos' lenders would consent to resetting 	
covenant levels, as they have in the past. 	
	
The key risk we see to our forecasts is a deep recession in Europe. A material 	
deterioration in the European and global macroeconomic landscape would likely 	
also put pressure on currently fairly supportive supply-demand fundamentals of 	
many base and intermediate chemicals sectors, bearing in mind the cyclicality 	
of the petrochemicals industry. 	
	
If the refinancing proceeds as expected, we would still view Ineos' financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged", but liquidity would significantly improve.	
	
We assess Ineos' business risk profile as "fair", reflecting the group's 	
diverse large-scale integrated petrochemical sites, access to low-priced 	
ethane for its U.S. cracker and polyolefin plants, and its fairly resilient 	
chemical intermediate segment. We also consider that Ineos' profitability has 	
improved, owing to previous cost reduction efforts and reduced capital 	
intensity. Key business weaknesses include the cyclicality of petrochemical 	
profits and exposure to challenging economic conditions in Europe.	
	
Liquidity 	
We currently assess Ineos' liquidity as "less than adequate," as defined in 	
our criteria. In the event of a successful refinancing of the senior 	
facilities, we would likely raise our assessment of the company's liquidity to 	
"adequate". This is because cash balances would likely rise to EUR1 billion, of 	
which we would treat EUR0.4 billion as tied to the operations (including EUR200 	
million in letters of credit backed by cash collateral). In addition, the 	
company has no debt maturing until 2015, except for the securitization 	
facility. 	
	
Our current assessment of "less than adequate" liquidity is essentially 	
because of low EBITDA-based covenant headroom under the revolving credit 	
facility (RCF) and bank term loans. We estimate, for instance, that 	
covenant-breakeven levels will require EBITDA of about EUR1.4 million-EUR1.5 	
billion in 2012-2013. At the same time, in case of a covenant breach, we would 	
expect the banks to remain supportive, as they were in 2008. Covenant issues 	
aside, we foresee liquidity becoming "adequate" in 2012 and 2013, with the 	
ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs comfortably exceeding 1x. 	
	
Ineos' sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of:	
     -- Surplus cash of EUR0.38 billion, excluding EUR0.2 billion of cash that
we 	
treat as tied to the operations; 	
     -- About EUR0.4 billion aggregate availability under the RCF (maturing 	
December 2013) and receivables securitization (maturing December 2014); and 	
     -- Funds from operations of close to EUR0.8 billion in 2012.	
	
Potential uses of liquidity are:	
     -- Minor debt maturities in 2012 and 2013, with the exception of the 	
EUR0.75 billion RCF that matures in December 2013; 	
     -- Capital spending of about EUR0.35 billion-EUR0.4 billion; and	
     -- Potential working capital outflows of EUR0.1 billion-EUR0.2 billion.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
The proceeds of the proposed EUR1,663 million equivalent senior secured notes 	
due 2020 and the new EUR1,113 million senior facility agreement due 2018 will 	
repay outstanding amounts under the revolving credit facility (EUR429 million), 	
Term Loan C (EUR982 million), and Term Loan D (EUR650 million), pay transaction 	
costs, and provide additional cash of approximately EUR600 million. The existing	
revolving credit facility will be cancelled. 	
	
The recovery ratings of '2' on the proposed senior secured notes and the new 	
senior facility agreement are underpinned by the group's substantial asset 	
base, a guarantee from subsidiaries representing about 90.8% of the group's 	
EBITDA and 85.3% of its assets as of year-end 2011, and pledges over the 	
shares, properties, inventories, and receivables of some of Ineos' 	
subsidiaries. The recovery ratings are constrained by the notes' 	
documentation, which allows for some debt baskets, and by the substantial 	
proportion of the group's working capital assets that are pledged in respect 	
of a receivables securitization. We also see a risk that other material 	
unsecured claims, including pension liabilities and guarantees in favor of BP 	
PLC (A/Stable/A-1), could weigh on recovery prospects for senior secured 	
lenders. 	
	
The documentation for the new senior facility agreement contains weaker 	
covenants than is the norm, in our view. For example, it includes only 	
incurrence-based financial covenants limiting the incurrence of new unsecured 	
and secured debt. The documentation of the new notes, which mature two years 	
after the senior facility agreement, includes incurrence-based covenants set 	
at the same levels as those of the senior facility agreement. The new notes 	
and the notes' guarantees will be secured by first-ranking liens over the same 	
assets that secure Ineos' obligations under the notes due in 2015 and 2019 and 	
the new senior facilities agreement. An intercreditor agreement, which has 	
been amended to reflect the new debt instruments, establishes the pari passu 	
status of the three categories of debt in the event of the realization of 	
collateral.	
	
To estimate recovery, we have simulated a default scenario in which we assume 	
default will be caused by limited recovery of volumes and profitability for 	
the remainder of 2012 and in 2013-2014. This would have resulted from 	
difficult conditions in the automotive and construction core end markets 	
leading to Ineos' inability to refinance its notes due in 2015. 	
	
We calculated a stressed enterprise value at the point of the hypothetical 	
default of EUR5.6 billion. After deducting priority claims of up to EUR1.5
billion 	
(comprising enforcement costs, pension liabilities, and the EUR1.2 billion 	
securitization facility) from our stressed enterprise value, this leaves 	
sufficient value for 70%-90% recovery on the company's senior secured debt 	
(comprising the new senior facility agreement, the new notes, and existing 	
notes due 2015 and 2019). Given that there would be no residual value, we 	
foresee no recovery prospects for holders of the subordinated bonds due in 	
2016, hence the recovery rating of '6'. 	
	
We would like to point out that, for this analysis, we assume that no new debt 	
would be raised in the path to default under the different debt baskets 	
included in the notes documentation.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects the possibility of another one-notch upgrade in 	
the next 12 months in the event that the company is successful in extending 	
its debt maturity profile and reducing covenant risk, notably through 	
covenant-lite loans as envisioned in the announced refinancing. Before 	
upgrading the company we would, however, seek further evidence of adequate 	
operating resilience and further deleveraging in 2012 in line with our 	
base-case scenario, while considering the highly uncertain economic 	
conditions. At the current rating level, we see a ratio of adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA of 5.0x-5.5x as adequate; at the 'B+' level we would expect a ratio in 	
the 4.0x-4.5x range. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, June 6, 2007	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ineos Group Holdings S.A.	
Ineos Holdings Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B-/Stable/--	
	
Ineos Group Holdings S.A.	
 Subordinated                           CCC+               CCC	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
INEOS Finance PLC	
INEOS US Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
	
Ineos Holdings Ltd.	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               CCC	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               CCC	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
New Rating	
	
INEOS Finance PLC	
 Senior Secured*                        B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
*Guaranteed by Ineos Group Holdings S.A. and Ineos Holdings Ltd.	
 
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

