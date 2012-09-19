FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts PJSC Bank Forum to 'CC'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 19, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts PJSC Bank Forum to 'CC'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ukraine-based PJSC Bank Forum's
Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'B' and
downgraded its Long-term local-currency IDR to 'CC' from 'B+'. Both ratings have
been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of 
rating actions is at the end of this commentary. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDR, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING AND 
DEBT RATING

The equalisation of Forum's Long-term IDRs with its Viability Rating (VR) 
reflects Fitch's view that external support for the bank cannot be relied upon 
following the agreement reached by the current major shareholder, Commerzbank AG
('A+'/Stable) to sell a 96% stake in Forum to the Ukrainian-based Smart Holding.

Fitch understands that Commerzbank has no contractual commitment or intention to
provide assistance to Forum following the deal completion, although the 
provision of limited liquidity support is possible prior to the sale being 
completed. Fitch views the support from Smart Holding as possible, but does not 
factor this into Forum's ratings due to the limited visibility of the group's 
overall financial position, and the absence of any capital support for the bank 
to date. However, the agency welcomes the fact that Smart has placed some 
funding with the bank. Fitch is informed that the sale is likely to be finalised
by end-October 2012, subject to regulatory approvals.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING

Forum's 'cc' VR primarily reflects the bank's highly impaired loan book, its 
moderate impairment coverage and as a result its vulnerable capital position, 
and its negative pre-impairment performance. However, the rating also considers 
some recent stabilisation of the bank's deposit base and liquidity position 
after earlier outflows. 

Non-performing loans (NPLs) were a very high 65% at end-August 2012 and 
restructured loans comprised a further 15% of the portfolio. Impairment reserves
in the statutory accounts provided only 42% coverage of combined NPLs and 
restructured loans, with the unreserved part equal to about 3x equity. The 
pre-impairment result for 8M12 was marginally negative, while published net 
income was close to zero due a negative tax charge, supporting the regulatory 
capital ratio at 20.7% at end-August 2012. The short open currency position, 
which stood at USD200m (equivalent of 1.1x statutory equity) at end-August 2012 
also exposes the bank to significant risk of further capital erosion in the case
of UAH devaluation.

There are currently no plans to inject capital into the bank, as the new 
shareholder believes Forum is adequately capitalised. Conversion of an 
outstanding USD50m subordinated facility into equity may be contemplated in case
of losses resulting from a UAH devaluation, but this is likely to provide only 
moderate capital relief, in Fitch's view.

Forum's liquidity position has been manageable in recent weeks, with moderate 
retail deposit outflow largely compensated by corporate funds attracted from 
Forum's new shareholder. At end-August 2012, Fitch calculates that liquid 
assets, net of short-term interbank liabilities, were equal to 13% of customer 
funding. However, the agency believes that further outflows of retail, corporate
and bank funding remain possible prior to and following the completion of the 
bank's sale, possibly necessitating further placements from the shareholder 
and/or liquidity support from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).  

According to publicly available information, Smart Holding combines various 
investments in metallurgy, oil and gas, agriculture and real estate, with the 
main asset being a 24% equity stake in METINVEST BV (IDR: 'B'/Stable). Fitch 
estimates that this investment alone could have generated USD220m of dividend 
income in 2011. However, the agency currently does not have audited information 
on the holding's current overall leverage and debt levels. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A recapitalisation of the bank by the new shareholder, or tangible and material 
progress with successful work-outs of problem loans, could result in a rating 
upgrade. Rapid funding outflows, without offsetting placements by the 
shareholder or the NBU, could undermine the bank's liquidity and threaten its 
ability to service its obligations, resulting in a further downgrade.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B' ; Removed from RWN

Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+'; Removed from RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; Removed from RWN

Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'; Removed from RWN

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc' ; Removed from RWN

National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'B(ukr)' from 'AA+ (ukr)'; Removed from
RWN

Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'B(ukr)' from 'AA+(ukr)'; Removed from RWN

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.