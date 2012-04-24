TEXT-S&P rates Granite Broadcasting Corp

Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Granite Broadcasting is planning to enter into new bank facilities and other financings to repay its existing debt. -- We are assigning Granite our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating with a stable outlook. -- In addition, we are assigning the proposed first-lien credit facilities our 'B' preliminary issue-level rating and '4' preliminary recovery rating. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain an appropriate cushion of covenant compliance and adequate liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months to support the rating. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned New York City-based TV broadcaster Granite Broadcasting Corp. its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned preliminary issue-level ratings to the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities, which are expected to consist of a $5 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $215 million senior secured term loan B due 2019. The company is also planning to issue $45.6 million of second-lien debt (unrated) and $22 million of equity, both of which will be held by its sponsor, Silver Point Capital. The company plans to use the proceeds of these issues to repay its existing debt, accrued interest, and transaction fees and expenses. The revolving credit facility and term loan B are rated preliminary 'B' (at the same level as our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on the company), with a preliminary recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for first-lien lenders in the event of a payment default. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain well in excess of a 10% EBITDA cushion of covenant compliance and adequate liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months as a result of EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. Rationale Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our view that the company has a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, based on our criteria. The company's portfolio of low-ranked TV stations in its large markets and major network affiliated stations in several small TV markets, along with its relatively low EBITDA margin compared with peers', support our assessment of the business risk profile as weak. We regard Granite's financial risk profile as highly leveraged because of its very high debt leverage, at 9.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011. The proposed transaction is essentially leverage-neutral. Granite operates 13 TV stations in two large and seven small and midsize TV markets. Neither of the large-market stations is affiliated with a major broadcast network, which puts Granite at a competitive disadvantage in garnering political ad revenue and retransmission fees for those stations. Although the company's stations reach 6% of U.S. TV households, its audience reach declines to 2% when the two large-market stations are excluded. The company has been making progress in improving its EBITDA since emerging from bankruptcy in 2007, largely through cost cuts. More recently, management has turned its attention to revenue enhancement by increasing its sales force. Recent signal retransmission contract renewals with cable and satellite operators are also contributing a sharp increase in retransmission fees for carriage of major network affiliates. Nevertheless, we expect that some of these gains will erode over the next few years as the company will be obliged to share its retransmission fees with the networks upon the renewal of their affiliation contracts. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect that Granite's revenue will increase at a mid-teens percentage rate and EBITDA will jump by more than 40%, benefiting from an influx of political ad revenue in the second half and sharply higher retransmission fees. However, these improvements will partly reverse in 2013, in our view, in the absence of political ad revenue and with the gradual phase-in of retransmission fee-sharing as network affiliations renew. The EBITDA margin jumps to the mid-30% area in 2012 under our base-case scenario, then drops to about 30% in 2013. In 2011, Granite's EBITDA was flat year over year on a 2% revenue decline. Higher core ad revenue and retransmission fees were insufficient to offset a sharp drop in political ad revenue in a nonelection year, but EBITDA benefited from lower station operating expenses and corporate overhead. The EBITDA margin was 29% in 2011, up from 28% in 2010, because of the cost reductions, but Granite's EBITDA margin remains relatively low compared with its peers'. In 2011, Granite's EBITDA coverage of total interest was extremely thin, at 1.0x, although EBITDA coverage of cash interest was somewhat higher, at 1.5x. Debt to EBITDA, including Standard & Poor's standard adjustments, was very high, at 9.0x at year-end 2011. Given that the proposed transaction is essentially leverage-neutral and that we expect a sharp increase in EBITDA in 2012, we expect EBITDA coverage of total interest to improve to slightly over 2x and leverage to decline to the high-6x area by the end of the year. Using an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis to smooth the differences between election and nonelection years, we expect leverage to decline to about 8x in 2012, from 9x in 2011. The company had very modest discretionary cash flow in 2011, but discretionary cash flow would have been negative if the company had been paying cash interest on all of its debt. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve somewhat in 2012 because of higher EBITDA, despite a lower benefit from pay-in-kind interest expense. Liquidity We view Granite's liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months as "adequate," according to our criteria. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our liquidity assessment are as follows: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. The company has minimal debt maturities over the intermediate term. -- We expect net sources to remain positive even in the event that EBITDA declines by more than 20%. -- We expect that the company will be able to maintain appropriate covenant headroom over the next 12 to 18 months. -- As the current transaction is Granite's first financing since emerging from bankruptcy, the company does not yet have a track record of bank relations or a standing in the credit markets. The company derives its liquidity from small cash balances, a proposed revolving credit facility of $5 million that will be undrawn at the close of the transaction, and our expectation of modest discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Uses of liquidity include modest capital spending of a few million dollars per annum. Also, debt maturities are minimal, consisting of 1% annual amortization on the term loan until its maturity. Proposed credit facility covenants consist of a first-lien leverage covenant and an interest coverage covenant, both based on trailing-12-month EBITDA. We regard the first-lien leverage covenant as the tighter of the two covenants. In our view, Granite will be able to maintain appropriate covenant headroom in 2012 and 2013. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Granite, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Granite's operating performance will improve significantly in 2012, benefiting from political ad revenue and sharply higher retransmission fees. In addition, we expect the company to maintain an appropriate cushion of covenant compliance and adequate liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months as a result of EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. We could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates because retransmission fee growth or political ad revenue fails to materialize at the level we expect, or if a faltering economy weakens core ad revenue, causing EBITDA coverage of total interest to fall below 1.3x with no expectation of a turnaround. For example, a downgrade could occur if EBITDA falls by 25% in 2013 from our EBITDA expectation for 2012. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that covenant headroom will contract to 10% or less because of EBITDA declines in a nonelection year, increasing the risk of a covenant violation. A rating upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would entail meaningful deleveraging as a result of EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio Broadcasting Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Granite Broadcasting Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- $5M revolver due 2017 B(prelim) Recovery Rating 4(prelim) $215M sr secd term loan B due 2019 B(prelim) Recovery Rating 4(prelim)