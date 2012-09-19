FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P rates P.H. Glatfelter proposed notes 'BB+'
September 19, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

S&P rates P.H. Glatfelter proposed notes 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BB+' issue-level rating to U.S.-based P.H. Glatfelter Co.'s proposed $200
million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We also assigned our '3' recovery
rating to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery in the event of default. For the complete recovery analysis,
please see the recovery report on Glatfelter to be published shortly after this
report on RatingsDirect. We expect the company to use proceeds to repay its $200
million senior notes due 2016.

Our 'BB+' rating on York, Pa.-based Glatfelter reflects our view of the 
company's business risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "intermediate". 
Our fair business risk assessment acknowledges the company's significant 
reliance on certain commodity-like specialty paper products, as well as its 
exposure to sometimes volatile input costs and selling prices. That said, the 
company is growing its exposure to more value-added niche products for which 
demand is growing.

Our intermediate financial risk assessment acknowledges Glatfelter's improved 
leverage profile with debt-to-EBITDA now below 2.0x and funds from operations 
to debt near 50%. This financial profile provides flexibility at the current 
rating level for leveraged investments that further expand the company's 
value-added segments where demand is growing.

Glatfelter produces paper and other products at its mills in North America, 
Germany, France, and the U.K. Its specialty papers segment accounts for 
roughly 55% of revenues and includes paper for trade book publishing and 
carbonless products that, in our opinion, face substitution risks. Glatfelter 
derives the rest of its revenue from its composite fibers segment (tea bags, 
coffee filters, and other products) and its advanced airlaid materials segment 
(feminine hygiene and other products). We view these businesses as having 
better long-term growth prospects.

RATINGS LIST
Glatfelter (P.H.) Co.
 Corporate credit rating                   BB+/Stable/--

New Ratings
 Proposed $200 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020  BB+
  Recovery rating                          3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

