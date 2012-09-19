FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
September 19, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 2
basis points (bps) to 195 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread contracted by 1 bp to 591 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'BBB' spreads
tightened by 2 bps each to 132 bps and 239 bps, respectively, and the 'A' spread
narrowed by 3 bps to 168 bps. The 'BB' spread remained unchanged at 404 bps, the
'B' spread tightened by 2 bps to 615 bps, and the 'CCC' spread contracted by 3
bps to 986 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and industrials narrowed by 2 bps each to 
277 bps and 274 bps, respectively, and banks contracted by 1 bp to 269 bps. 
Utilities narrowed by 3 bps to 206 bps, and telecommunications tightened by 4 
bps to 291 bps.  

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 682 bps and its five-year moving average of 751 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
