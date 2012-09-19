TEXT-Fitch affirms Renault at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renault SA's (Renault) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect Renault's moderate but resilient credit metrics in a difficult environment for European volume carmakers. Although the environment remains extremely difficult for the group and makes an upgrade unlikely in the short-term, Fitch believes that the company has sufficient headroom in the current ratings to accommodate the agency's current base assumptions of a sales decline in Europe. Fitch expects new vehicle sales to decline by 7% in 2012 and believes that a further contraction of sales in Renault's main European markets in 2013 is highly probable. A positive rating action could be considered in the medium term if the company's current resilient performance is sustained. Renault's operating margin eroded slightly in H112 to 2.3% from 2.6% in 2011 and 2.8% in 2010 but automotive operations remained profitable in an adverse environment, contrary to close peer Peugeot SA. The cost base benefited from increased synergies with Nissan, greater amortisation of fixed costs as a result of higher production, cost-cutting measures and the increased production outside of western Europe. However, Fitch expects the difficult environment in Europe, notably continuous price pressure, unabated competition and launch costs associated with the upcoming new Clio, to challenge further improvement in 2012. Despite continuous diversification, Renault's sales remain concentrated in Europe, with a bias to weaker Southern markets such as Spain, Italy and France, where the euro zone debt crisis has the most impact on new car sales. Renault also derives the majority of its revenue from the less profitable small- and medium-sized car segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is strongest. However, this has been largely mitigated by the significant success of its entry-level vehicles with a sound profitability. The success of the growing Dacia brand is pivotal in compensating for the sales decline of the core Renault models and also favours geographical diversification. Net financial debt has fallen substantially since 2009 as a result of positive free cash flow and asset sales, while EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) rebounded in the same period. Fitch assumes Renault's FFO adjusted net leverage will remain broadly unchanged at 0.6x at end-2012, after decreasing from 0.9x at end-2010 and 4.2x at end-2009. Liquidity remains sound as Renault reported cash and cash equivalents of EUR8.1bn at group level (EUR7.4bn for its industrial operations) at end-H112 and a total of EUR8.2bn of available, unused credit facilities (EUR3.7bn at Renault SA, and EUR4.5bn at RCI Banque). Total adjusted financial debt from industrial operations was EUR10.5bn at end-H112 (EUR3.8bn current liabilities) including a EUR1.9bn adjustment for operating leases. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage below 0.5x and cash from operations (CFO) on total adjusted debt above 40% - Sustainable increase in market shares, combined with improved profitability, in particular, group operating margin trending towards 3% and sustained return to positive auto operating margins - Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model range Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Negative operating margins, coming notably from falling global sales - Deterioration of key financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage remaining above 1.5x and CFO/adjusted debt below 25% For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Note to Editors: Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, Fitch's Chairman and member of the board, is also a member of Renault's board. Mr. Ladreit de Lacharriere does not participate in any rating committees, including Renault. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here (New York Ratings Team)