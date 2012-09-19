TEXT-Fitch affirms Volksbanken Verbund ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The agency has affirmed VB-Verbund's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken Aktiengesellschaft AG's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign OeVAG a VR. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The removal of the RWN on VB-Verbund's VR and its affirmation at 'bb-' reflects Fitch's opinion that VB-Verbund has made progress in improving OeVAG's risk profile and capitalisation in the context of a comprehensive group restructuring initiated in early 2012. Although the restructuring is ongoing, VB Verbund has received regulatory approvals for the new group structure and Fitch expects the implementation of the new structure to be completed shortly. The new group structure, which envisages a re-focus on VB-Verbund's Austrian core business, a simpler business model for OeVAG and tighter risk management and supervision, should in Fitch's view result in the group having a more sustainable financial profile. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR VB-Verbund's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support for the group from the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable), if needed. VB-Verbund will in Fitch's opinion continue to be a systemically important bank for the Austrian economy once the group restructuring has been completed. Its domestic market share (6.78% and 6.83% domestic loan and deposit share at end-Q112, respectively) should remain largely unaffected by OeVAG's ongoing deleveraging as most disposed assets relate to OeVAG's Central and Eastern European (CEE) activities. Fitch assigns the same Support Rating and SRF to OeVAG as to VB-Verbund to reflect the likelihood that any outside support provided to the banking group will be channelled through the central institution. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support is likely to remain strong in the short to medium term under most reasonable scenarios. The IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to developments within the regulatory and legal framework, either in Austria or at a pan-European level. Any changes in the agency's view of support would result in downgrades of the bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. These ratings are also sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view of the ability of the Austrian authorities to provide support, which would be signalled by a negative rating action on Austria's sovereign rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR VB-Verbund's VR reflects the progress made in repositioning the group to focus on domestic retail operations. After a sizeable loss in 2011, OeVAG returned to profitability in H112 and Fitch expects profitability to improve further albeit at levels below those experienced before the crisis. It disposed of several of its riskier assets in 2011 and during H112, notably its CEE operations (excluding VB Romania) and some real estate activities. VB-Verbund's asset base is now of acceptable quality, and lumpy loan and securities impairments observed in the past are now less likely. The exception to this is VB Romania, where asset quality could potentially deteriorate although restructuring efforts are currently underway. The recapitalisation of OeVAG should result in improved capital ratios, and Fitch believes VB-Verbund will consequently have sufficient capital to carry out the restructuring process without the need for additional extraordinary capital measures. VB-Verbund's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption about the viability of the new business model and sustainability of the bank's financial and risk profile. Should the deleveraging process (including its Romanian operations) result in material losses for the group, then VB-Verbund's VR could be downgraded. Additional external capital support measures or inability to repay government participation and common share capital over time would also result in a downgrade of the VR. The VR could be upgraded if the 'new' VB-Verbund successfully repositions itself to focus primarily on domestic retail operations whilst avoiding material credit losses. Clear sustainable improvements in the group's capital and financial positions would also be ratings-positive. AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The Long- and Short-term IDRs of Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH (WSK), one of VB-Verbund's member banks, were maintained on RWN and simultaneously withdrawn as a result of the reorganisation of the rated entity. WSK decided not to participate in the new mutual support mechanism, and accordingly no longer benefits from Fitch's Verbund ratings. As WSK's ratings have been assigned in the context of Fitch's group rating methodology, the agency has not performed a standalone assessment of WSK. However, given WSK's size any standalone rating would likely have been several notches lower than VB-Verbund's IDRs. Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage of WSK. The rating actions are as follows: VB-Verbund Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'; RWN removed Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' OeVAG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA' Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH Long-term IDR: 'A'/RWN maintained; withdrawn Short-term IDR: 'F1'/RWN maintained; withdrawn The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The full list of VB-Verbund member banks (in addition to OeVAG and Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH) is as follows: Bank fuer Aerzte und freie Berufe AG Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen. VOLKSBANK OBERES WALDVIERTEL rGmbH Gaertnerbank, rGmbH Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft Volksbank Osttirol rGmbH Volksbank Oetscherland eG Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen. Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG Volksbank Laa eGen Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen. Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG VOLKSBANK fuer den Bezirk Weiz rGmbH Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck-Schwaz AG Volksbank Altheim-Braunau rGmbH Volksbank Feldkirchen, rGmbH Volksbank Schaerding eG Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, rGmbH VOLKSBANK BADEN e.Gen. VOLKSBANK OBERKAERNTEN rGmbH VOLKSBANK VOECKLABRUCK-GMUNDEN e.Gen. Volksbank Wien AG Volksbank Enns- und Paltental rGmbH Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen. Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft Allgemeine Bausparkasse rGmbH Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen. Waldviertler Volksbank Horn rGmbH Volksbank Ost rGmbH Volksbank Kufstein eG Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG Volksbank Enns-St. Valentin eG Volksbank Friedburg rGmbH Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee rGmbH Volksbank Gailtal eG Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG Volksbank Oberndorf rGmbH Volksbank Obersdorf-Wolkersdorf-Deutsch-Wagram e.Gen. VOLKSBANK GRAZ-BRUCK e.Gen. Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen Volksbank Eferding-Grieskirchen rGmbH Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark rGmbH Volksbank Donau-Weinland rGmbH Volksbank Salzburg eG Volksbank Almtal e.Gen. VOLKSBANK VORARLBERG e.Gen. VOLKSBANK LANDECK eG Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden rGmbH SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK rGmbH Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen. IMMO-BANK AG Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G. Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen. Volksbank Suedburgenland rGmbH SPARDA-BANK LINZ rGmbH VB Factoring Bank AG Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)