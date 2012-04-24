FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Belo's ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and all outstanding ratings for Belo Corporation (Belo). The Rating
outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. 	
	
The ratings reflect the ongoing improvement in Belo's credit profile, driven by 	
the company's debt reduction efforts as well as improvement in operating 	
profits. Fitch estimates total leverage of 4.3 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011, 	
versus a peak of 6.0x in the downturn. Metrics are well within Fitch's 	
previously stated leverage threshold of 4.0x, in a political year (5.0x in a 	
non-political year), and place the company at the higher end of the 'BB' ratings	
category. 	
	
Fitch expects a stable operating environment in 2012, with core advertising 	
revenue growth in the low single digits, bolstered by strength in auto 	
advertising (the company's largest vertical). Further, although Belo has smaller	
exposure to political advertising than many of its local affiliate peers, Fitch 	
expects political advertising to make a meaningful contribution that at least 	
equals the $56 million seen in 2010 (approximately 8% of total revenue). As a 	
result, Fitch expects total revenue growth of approximately 10% in 2012. 	
Although the ratings do not give a material amount of credit to political 	
revenue, given its temporary and volatile nature, it does provide a strong free 	
cash flow (FCF) boost in even years. 	
	
Fitch expects Belo to continue to benefit from growth of high margin 	
retransmission revenue, which provides incremental stability and visibility in 	
the operating profile. Retransmission revenue reduces the overall risk in the 	
operating profile as it moves the local affiliate model more towards the 	
dual-revenue stream model of cable networks. However, given the leverage that 	
Fitch expects the broadcast networks to retain over the local affiliates 	
(particularly in an over the top world), Fitch expects This revenue will 	
be partially offset by increasing reverse compensation fees to the networks, 	
although Fitch expects the overall impact to remain a moderate net positive to 	
Belo. 	
	
Fitch expects Belo will continue to deploy its FCF for the benefit of both 	
equity- and bond-holders. After the 60% dividend increase, Fitch expects Belo to	
generate nearly $100 million of FCF in 2012 (including a $30 million tax refund 	
in first quarter 2012), and $30 million in 2013. Fitch expects a portion of this	
cash could be used for acquisitions or share repurchases. Fitch also expects the	
company to repay at least a portion of its $176 million May 2013 maturity with 	
cash. 	
	
Belo maintains significant financial flexibility at current ratings for FCF 	
funded share repurchases and M&A. Given expected stability in the ad revenue 	
base and growth in retransmission revenues over the medium term, debt reduction 	
is not necessary to maintain current ratings. Further, given metrics below 	
Fitch's target, in a stable macroeconomic environment there is room for some 	
debt-funded buybacks, though this would likely remove any potential ratings 	
upside. 	
	
The ratings continue to be supported by Belo's strong local presence in the 	
top-50 U.S. markets, with either the No.1 or No.2 station in most of its 	
markets, driven by a track record of making investments in its news 	
infrastructure. Additionally, the company benefits from a diverse array of top 	
network affiliations (excluding Arizona). These dynamics are expected to offer 	
more protection from secular pressures than lower rated stations or weaker 	
affiliations, and as such, Fitch would expect Belo to compete effectively with 	
print products, radio and other broadcasters, for local ad dollars over the 	
intermediate term. 	
	
Long-term secular risks continue to be present related to declining audiences 	
amid increasing entertainment alternatives, with further pressures from the 	
proliferation of OTT Internet-based television services. However, it is Fitch's 	
expectation that local broadcasters, particularly the higher-rated stations, 	
will continue to remain relevant and capture material audiences that local, 	
regional and national spot advertisers will demand. Retransmission revenue 	
reduces the overall risk to the operating profile. 	
	
Fitch does not anticipate a negative impact to Belo from the recent legislation 	
authorizing the FCC to conduct a voluntary incentive auction of broadcasters' 	
spectrum, for purposes of reallocation for wireless broadband use. It is unknown	
whether and to what degree Belo or other local broadcasters would participate in	
the auction, as well as auction timing. Belo plans to deploy the spectrum not 	
currently used for traditional television broadcasting for multicast stations 	
and mobile applications, and Fitch does not expect the company to sell spectrum 	
that would impede these plans.	
	
Further sustainable deleveraging below 3.25x in a political year and 4.25x in a 	
nonpolitical year (assuming a similar business risk profile), as well as clarity	
around the repayment/refinancing of the 2013 maturity could result in positive 	
rating actions. Fitch would be unlikely to take positive rating actions in a 	
volatile macroeconomic environment given the cyclicality of the business. A more	
aggressive use of cash than anticipated for M&A or share buybacks could also 	
have rating pressure. Negative actions could occur if cyclical or secular 	
pressure results in leverage outside of Fitch's current threshold, with no 	
ability to get back in a reasonable amount of time.	
	
Fitch views Belo's current liquidity as adequate, with more than $100 million of	
cash on hand (pro forma for a $30 million tax refund in January 2012) and $194 	
million available under the undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility (RCF;	
net of letters of credit). The company has grown its cash balance since the 	
repayment of its RCF in early 2011. As stated Fitch expects some of this cash to	
be used for potential M&A and share repurchases, with a portion likely used to 	
repay some of the May 2013 maturity. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, there was $891 million face value of debt outstanding, 	
consisting of:	
	
--$176 million of senior unsecured notes maturity May 2013;	
--$275 million of guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing November 2016;	
--$440 million of senior unsecured notes maturing 2027.	
	
Fitch affirms Belo's ratings as follows: 	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';	
--Guaranteed RCF at 'BB+';	
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'BB+';	
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes/bonds at 'BB'.	
	
The 'BB+' rating on the RCF reflects the senior guarantee from substantially all	
of Belo's domestic subsidiaries, as well as the absence of secured debt in the 	
capital structure. Although the guarantee on the senior unsecured 2016 notes is 	
contractually subordinated to the guarantee on the bank debt, Fitch equalizes 	
the ratings on the two obligations, given Belo's enterprise value and the 	
portion of total debt and leverage comprised by both tranches of debt. The 	
legacy notes are not guaranteed and are therefore notched down one from the 	
guaranteed debt.

