TEXT-S&P: over reliance on averages isn't a fail-safe for losses
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: over reliance on averages isn't a fail-safe for losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 19 - Relying on averages is a rather blunt-tool approach that doesn't
consider the variations in data over time and economic conditions, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "Why Settle For Average?: Understanding The Variation In Corporate
Default Rates And Ratings Transitions."

The global economic and financial downturn that began in the U.S. in late 2008 
has proven to be the most severe since the Great Depression. The downturn's 
negative effects are still being felt globally in the form of higher default 
rates, higher costs of debt funding, and a generalized decline in credit 
quality. "We believe that volatility of this magnitude underscores the need 
for a well-rounded approach to assessing corporate credit risks that 
supersedes the simple use of averages," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & 
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research.

Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research publishes many default studies 
annually, and many end users focus on the transition matrices and cumulative 
default rate tables in those reports. "Although these metric-based data are 
useful on their own, we believe it is also important to consider the 
fluctuations seen throughout the various business and economic cycles that 
they cover, as well as the fundamental regime changes in corporate credit 
conditions that have occurred in the last 31 years," said Ms. Vazza.

These short-, medium-, and long-term fluctuations in credit metrics range from 
default rates, extreme multi-notch downgrades, fallen angel activity (rating 
actions regarding entities most at risk of downgrade to speculative grade), 
and other ratings transition rates. Variability in default rates is visible 
across geographic regions and industries, with variations in historical 
default rates ranging from periods of low correlation between industries to 
periods of extremely high correlations. "Therefore, we believe that in periods 
of widespread economic downturn the standard approach of holding a diversified 
portfolio in order to mitigate risk may prove no safer than holding a less 
diversified portfolio," said Ms. Vazza. "As a result, we continue to examine a 
broad array of statistics normally associated with long-term default rates, as 
well as the changing fundamentals that underpin these results." 
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

