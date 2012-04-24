FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Plains Exploration to stable from positive
April 24, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Plains Exploration to stable from positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. announced plans to 	
issue approximately $500 million of senior unsecured notes with proceeds used 	
to refinance existing debts.	
     -- A debt reduction effort that is likely to fall short of our prior 	
expectations coupled with weaker natural gas prices are likely to result in 	
credit measures more consistent with the current rating. 	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable and lowering the 	
senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB-'. We are revising the recovery rating on 	
this debt to '5'. We are assigning our 'BB-' issue rating to the company's 	
proposed $500 million notes offering. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit 	
protection measures are likely remain in line with the current rating category 	
over the intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Houston-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) to stable from 	
positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit rating on 	
the company. 	
	
In addition, we lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 	
'BB-' from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4', indicating 	
our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
default. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' rating to the company's 	
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. We assigned a '5' 	
recovery rating to these notes.	
	
Rationale	
We revised the outlook on PXP to stable from positive to reflect a weaker 	
outlook for improvement in the company's credit protection measures. Share 	
repurchases undertaken over the last two quarters coupled with weaker natural 	
gas prices are likely to result in more limited improvement in credit 	
protection measures over the near term. We anticipate that credit protection 	
measures in 2012 will likely remain at levels appropriate for the current 'BB' 	
rating.	
	
Our ratings on PXP reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business 	
profile and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the 	
company's participation in the highly cyclical exploration and production 	
(E&P) segment of the oil and gas industry and its historically aggressive 	
capital and acquisition spending. Our assessment also incorporates PXP's 	
midsize and geographically diversified oil and gas reserve base and its 	
significant exposure to oil production volumes.	
	
PXP's stable oil reserves in California support its midsize and geographically 	
diversified reserve base. At year-end 2011, PXP had 411 million barrels of oil 	
equivalent (mmboe), 55% proved developed, with a reserve life of about seven 	
years on a proved developed basis. Aside from its core California 	
oil-producing assets (located in the San Joaquin Valley, Arroyo Grande, the 	
Los Angeles Basin, Point Pedernales, and Point Arguello), PXP has operations 	
in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale play (through a joint-venture 	
agreement with Chesapeake), the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rocky Mountains. The 	
company completed the divestiture of its shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets 	
in late-2010 but still retains its interest in several deepwater Gulf of 	
Mexico assets in its newly created Plains Offshore Inc. subsidiary. Over the 	
intermediate term, we expect that the majority of the company's reserve and 	
production growth will likely come from its Eagle Ford shale play.	
	
Standard & Poor's believes that PXP's credit protection measures will likely 	
be sustained at levels consistent with the current rating over the next 	
several quarters. Under our current commodity pricing assumptions ($100 Brent 	
crude oil and $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas in 2012) and factoring in existing 	
hedges, we estimate that PXP's EBITDA will be about $1.4 billion in 2012. 	
Given that the company will largely fund 2012 capital spending with operating 	
cash flows and existing cash balances, we do not anticipate material changes 	
in funded debt in 2012. Given this perspective, the company's leverage is 	
anticipated to remain in the 3x area over the near term.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, PXP's liquidity is "strong". Key elements of its liquidity 	
profile include:	
	
     -- Cash and cash equivalents of $419 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- A secured $1.4 billion ($2.3 billion borrowing base) revolving credit 	
facility that matures in May 2016. We expect the company to remain in 	
compliance with the facility's financial covenant, which requires PXP to 	
maintain a ratio of debt to EBITDAX of less than 4.5x.	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $735 million of borrowings and 	
$1.2 million in letters of credit outstanding under the revolving credit 	
facility and had no maturities of long-term debt until 2015.	
     -- Capital spending will likely exceed cash flow from operations by about 	
$400 million in 2012 but the deficit will likely be funded largely with 	
current cash balances.	
     -- The company owns 51 million shares of McMoRan Exploration Co. stock 	
that could serve as an alternative source of liquidity.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Plains Exploration & Production to be published on RatingsDirect following the 	
release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection 	
measures are likely to remain in line with the current rating category over 	
the intermediate term. We would consider an upgrade if the company reduced 	
outstanding debt balances such that it could sustain debt to EBITDA in the 	
mid-2x area. Alternatively, we would consider a downgrade if the company 	
pursued a more aggressive growth strategy such that leverage approaches 3.5x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Positive	
                                        To                 From	
Plains Exploration & Production Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB/Positive/--	
	
Downgraded	
Plains Exploration & Production Co.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  4	
	
New Rating	
	
Plains Exploration & Production Co.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$500 mil sr nts due 2019            BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

