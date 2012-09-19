FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms rating on Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms rating on Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'AA+' senior debt rating on Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.'s (BHFC) $2.35
billion senior notes following the company's announcement that it has increased
the size of the issue to $2.35 billion from the $1.6 billion originally issued
on May 15, 2012, through a $750 million add-on offering. These notes are an
expansion of the three tranche series and have identical terms: $1.075 billion
(originally $750 million) 1.6% senior notes due 2017, $550 million ($350
million) 3.0% senior notes due 2022, and $725 million ($500 million) 4.4% senior
notes due 2042.

The assigned rating is based on the ratings on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 
(BRK; AA+/Negative/A-1+), BHFC's ultimate parent, reflecting BRK's extremely
strong competitive position, very strong earnings, very strong liquidity
position, and conservative financial leverage and coverage metrics. These
factors are offset to some extent, in our opinion, by the company's high
tolerance for equity investment, which has resulted in volatility in the
company's insurance subsidiaries' statutory capital and their capital adequacy
being less than what we typically expect to see for the rating category. The
issue of management succession at BRK is also an offsetting factor.

BRK fully guarantees BHFC's new note issuance. BHFC is using the net proceeds 
of this issuance to redeem the same amount of maturing notes. BHFC's 
borrowings are used to fund the finance operations of Vanderbilt Mortgage & 
Finance Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clayton Homes Inc. The debt 
associated with these operations is treated as operating leverage. Clayton is 
a vertically integrated manufactured housing company.

BRK's adjusted debt leverage and interest coverage (excluding the separately 
rated subsidiaries MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. and Burlington Northern 
Santa Fe Corp.) are conservative. Debt leverage was 12.7% as of June 30, 2012. 
Interest coverage was 21.7x for the first six months of 2012. We do not expect 
this note issue to have a material impact on these metrics given that it is 
replacing the same amount of maturing debt.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp. $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Rated 
'AA+', May 10, 2012
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.
 $2.35 Billion Senior notes                     AA+


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.