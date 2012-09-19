TEXT-S&P affirms rating on Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp notes

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AA+' senior debt rating on Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp.'s (BHFC) $2.35 billion senior notes following the company's announcement that it has increased the size of the issue to $2.35 billion from the $1.6 billion originally issued on May 15, 2012, through a $750 million add-on offering. These notes are an expansion of the three tranche series and have identical terms: $1.075 billion (originally $750 million) 1.6% senior notes due 2017, $550 million ($350 million) 3.0% senior notes due 2022, and $725 million ($500 million) 4.4% senior notes due 2042. The assigned rating is based on the ratings on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK; AA+/Negative/A-1+), BHFC's ultimate parent, reflecting BRK's extremely strong competitive position, very strong earnings, very strong liquidity position, and conservative financial leverage and coverage metrics. These factors are offset to some extent, in our opinion, by the company's high tolerance for equity investment, which has resulted in volatility in the company's insurance subsidiaries' statutory capital and their capital adequacy being less than what we typically expect to see for the rating category. The issue of management succession at BRK is also an offsetting factor. BRK fully guarantees BHFC's new note issuance. BHFC is using the net proceeds of this issuance to redeem the same amount of maturing notes. BHFC's borrowings are used to fund the finance operations of Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clayton Homes Inc. The debt associated with these operations is treated as operating leverage. Clayton is a vertically integrated manufactured housing company. BRK's adjusted debt leverage and interest coverage (excluding the separately rated subsidiaries MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp.) are conservative. Debt leverage was 12.7% as of June 30, 2012. Interest coverage was 21.7x for the first six months of 2012. We do not expect this note issue to have a material impact on these metrics given that it is replacing the same amount of maturing debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp. $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Rated 'AA+', May 10, 2012 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp. $2.35 Billion Senior notes AA+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.