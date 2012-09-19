FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns ADT 'A-2' short-term ratings
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns ADT 'A-2' short-term ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-2' short-term rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. and to
ADT's $750 million 4(a)(2) commercial paper (CP) program. The company expects to
use the new CP program for working capital needs and other general corporate
purposes. Back-up support for the program will be provided by the company's
existing $750 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2017. 

The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on ADT remain unchanged. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

ADT Corp.
 Corporate credit rating              BBB/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

ADT Corp.
 Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating   A-2
 $750 mil. 4(a)(2) Commercial Paper   A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
