TEXT-S&P cuts Transtar Holding to 'B'

Sept 19 - Overview -- U.S. auto parts distributor Transtar is proposing a new, $510 million senior secured credit facility and plans to use proceeds of the new term loans to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing credit facility and fund a special dividend to the equity sponsor. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '2', to the proposed revolver and first- lien term loan, and our 'CCC+' issue level rating, with a recovery rating of '6', to the proposed second-lien term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our assumption that company will continue to generate positive free cash flow and that adjusted leverage will decline eventually because of EBITDA growth. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Cleveland-based auto parts distributor Transtar Holding Co., including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our issue-level and recovery ratings to the company's proposed $510 million senior secured credit facility, comprising a $50 million revolving credit facility due 2017, a $295 million first-lien term loan due 2018, and a $165 million second-lien term loan due 2019. We rated the revolver and first-lien term loan 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We rated the second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use proceeds of the term loans and $10 million of existing cash to repay outstanding borrowings under the company's existing credit facility and fund a special dividend to the equity sponsor of $91 million. Rationale The downgrade reflects the increase in leverage as a result of the proposed debt-financed dividend transaction. We now view Transtar's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on the expectation that pro forma debt to EBITDA (adjusted to include operating leases) will be about 7x. Additionally, the automotive aftermarket has experienced general softness through the second quarter of 2012, despite a slight increase in miles driven. In our view, the most significant variable in Transtar's credit profile in the near term will be the extent of the owner's focus on debt reduction, as we expect the company to continue its track record of generating free cash flow. The rating on Transtar reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company will maintain its operating performance in line with recent history, including good margins that exceed those of other rated aftermarket distribution companies in the mid-teens percentage area. Given the company's good margins and low capital expenditure requirements, we expect continued positive free cash flow generation over the next few years. Still, these characteristics have not led to lower leverage yet. Private-equity firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe acquired Transtar in 2010 and controls the company. We view the business risk profile as "weak" based on its exposure to the fragmented and competitive transmission parts aftermarket. However, the business risk profile assessment benefits from Transtar being the largest light-vehicle aftermarket transmission parts distributor in the U.S. and its good margins. Transtar also competes in the auto body repair supply segment, and, though gross margins are attractive, Transtar is not the market leader. Still, the company is midsized compared with some other rated distribution companies. We believe competition in Transtar's main product lines is based on service and price. The company's margins are stronger than those of many rated aftermarket distributors, pointing to its ability to aggregate a massive number of parts for customers and provide good service. Competitive strengths include a geographic footprint broader than those of its competitors and a wide array of products. These factors help Transtar obtain accounts with a wide range of customers, from national accounts to local repair shops. Within its narrow scope of businesses, Transtar has good customer, supplier, and geographic diversity. The company said that no single customer accounted for more than 5% of total sales, and no supplier provided more than about 13% of the cost of goods sold. In addition, we view Transtar's information systems as an important competitive strength because these systems manage a substantial portion of the distribution network and process more than 10,000 transactions per day. Sales in the U.S. auto aftermarket (excluding tire sales) have historically been fairly recession-resilient compared with new-vehicle-related sales and have grown by single-digit percentages yearly. However, more recently, unemployment remains high, consumer sentiment volatile, and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration indicates that the number of miles driven remains less than the 2005 peak. The weak economy and volatile gas prices caused consumers to drive less and defer discretionary maintenance in recent years, whereas in previous years, consumer maintenance purchases provided slight revenue growth. Transtar's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Low capital expenditures, coupled with manageable working capital requirements, should enable the company to continue generating free cash flow. We assume Transtar will generate positive free cash flow (before any required cash flow sweep for debt reduction) at about the low-double-digit million area annually. The ratings account for the potential for smaller acquisitions from available cash flow. Liquidity Transtar's liquidity is "adequate." Our assessment of Transtar's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Transtar's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, should exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe Transtar could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, partly because of low capital spending. Liquidity sources include prospects for free cash generation and the proposed $50 million revolving bank credit facility expiring in 2017, which we believe will be mostly unused. We expect cash balances to be minimal. We believe the credit agreement will provide for adequate covenant headroom under the net leverage covenant in the event of a shortfall from projections provided to lenders. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and will consist mainly of about $3 million in annual amortization of the first-lien term loan. No funded debt matures until 2018. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Transtar reflects our belief that the company can maintain its good EBITDA margins and positive free cash flow and that leverage will decline in the 12 months ahead. We estimate this would require modest revenue growth in 2012 and maintenance of historical profitability and capital spending levels. We could lower the rating if free cash flow generation turns negative or if we believed debt to EBITDA will increase further. For example, we estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDA could remain above 7x during the next year if Transtar does not reduce debt, gross margins fall by about 100 basis points, and revenue growth is limited. Although less likely during the next year, we could consider a one-notch upgrade if business fundamentals are healthy and adjusted debt to EBITDA trends toward 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Transtar Holding Co. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Transtar Holding Co. Senior Secured First-Lien BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Secured Second-Lien B- Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Transtar Holding Co. 