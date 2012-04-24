TEXT-Fitch raises First BanCorp to 'B-'

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability rating of First BanCorp (FBP) and its main subsidiary, Firstbank Puerto Rico, to 'B-' and 'b-' from 'CC' and 'f', respectively. Fitch has also assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to both companies. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The upgrade follows an improvement in FBP's capital position, which provides a buffer for potential losses in its loan portfolio and improves its financial flexibility. The company's tangible common equity (TCE) and Tier 1 Common equity ratios improved to 10.25% and 12.96% during 4Q'11 compared to 3.80% and 5.01% for 3Q'11. Additionally, FBP's enhanced capital position exceeds by a wide margin the minimum capital ratios outlined by regulators in the consent order of Tier 1 capital of 10%, Total RBC of 12% and Leverage of 8%. As of Dec. 31, 2011, FBP's Tier 1 Capital, Total RBC and Leverage were 15.79%, 17.12% and 11.91%. The rating upgrade incorporates the view that FBP will remain in compliance with its regulatory order. FBP's current ratings reflect Fitch's view that credit quality trends should continue to modestly improve with some volatility expected given the loss content in the CRE and construction loan portfolios. However, Fitch does not expect net charge-offs (NCO) to return to peak level experienced in 2010. Fitch's ratings also reflect FBP's geographic concentration in Puerto Rico, which makes the company performance correlated to the local economic and real estate sector conditions. During 2011, FBP's reduced the level of non-performing loans through charge-offs, pay downs, and loan sales. The company's sizeable NCOs during 2009 and 2010 reduced its construction exposure, which is the main source of problematic loans. The construction book totaled $428 million at Dec. 31, 2011 compared to a peak of $1.49 billion in 2009. Although asset quality measures remain weak, the level of non-performing assets (which includes restructured loans and 90+ past dues) on an absolute basis has declined to $1.84 billion for 4Q'11 compared to $1.91 billion the same period a year-ago. Offsetting the modest improvements in credit quality, non-performing loan levels still remain elevated (16.3% of total gross loans for 4Q'11) and much higher than FBP's Fitch-rated peers. In 3Q'11, FBP sold $510 million ($269 million book value) of adversely classified and non-performing loans (NPL) through a seller financed loan sale. Although Fitch recognizes the sale improves credit quality measures, FBP still remains exposed to potential credit losses through its subordinated and equity interest. Fitch deducts the subordinated interest from its Fitch Core Capital calculation as it does not view it as loss absorbing. As such, Fitch Core Capital would be 9.72% at Dec. 31, 2011. The enhanced capital follows FBP's completion of its previously announced equity raise in 4Q'11. The $525 million equity raise which was mainly from private equity investors, Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL) and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree) contributing $174 million each and now owning 24.59% each of FBP's total common stock outstanding. The two investors also hold one board seat each. Ratings could be positively impacted should the absolute level of FBP's nonperforming assets materially decline coupled with a sustainable improvement in earnings and prudent capital measures. However, if credit problems persist trending toward peak levels while eroding capital, FBP's ratings would face downward pressure. FBP is the second largest locally owned bank in Puerto Rico with total assets of $13.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. FBP has the third largest branch network on the island with 48 branches throughout Puerto Rico. The company also has 10 branches in Florida and 14 in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. In performing its analysis of Recovery Ratings, Fitch employed some assumptions that were more conservative than those outlined in its criteria 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' dated Aug. 16, 2011. Some of the recovery rates for certain loan categories were assumed to be lower to reflect the current distressed credit environment. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: First BanCorp --Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CC'; --Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'C'; --Viability to 'b-' from 'f'. FirstBank Puerto Rico --Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CC'; --Long-term deposit obligations to 'B-/RR3' from 'CCC/RR3'; --Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'C'; --Short-term Deposits to 'B' from 'C'. --Market Linked deposit securities to 'B-emr/RR3' from 'CCCemr/RR3'; --Viability to 'b-' from 'f'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: First BanCorp --Support at '5'. --Support floor at 'NF'. FirstBank Puerto Rico --Support at '5'. --Support floor at 'NF'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Company Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 16, 2011).