TEXT-S&P affirms Navios South American Logistics
April 24, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Navios South American Logistics

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Navios South American Logistics Inc.'s (NSA) performance still aligns 	
with our expectations and is on its way to a growth period with no debt 	
maturities until 2019.	
     -- Standard & Poor is affirming the ratings on NSA at 'B+', including 	
those on its $200 million notes due in 2019. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that NSA will have stable cash 	
flow dynamics and will perform well, compared with its competitors. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012 Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its ratings on 	
Navios South American Logistics Inc. (NSA) at 'B+'. At the same time, we have 	
affirmed the 'B+' rating on its $200 million notes due 2019. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Navios South American Logistics 	
Inc. (NSA) continue to reflect the combination of the company's weak business 	
risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. NSA's exposure to risky 	
jurisdictions, such as Argentina and Paraguay, constrains its business risk 	
profile. The lack of specific supranational regulation for the Hidrovia river 	
system, which, in our opinion, raises uncertainties about long-term market 	
dynamics, also pressures the business risk profile. Counterbalancing these 	
factors are NSA's decision to contract, in advance, about 50% of its revenues 	
for the next two years, its ability to adjust tariffs to pass along bunker 	
cost increases, and the company's partial hedging of its river operations 	
against the risk of low waters.	
	
High debt levels and modest free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation mainly 	
make up NSA's aggressive financial risk profile. Its adequate liquidity and 	
relaxed debt payment schedule somewhat counterbalance these negatives.	
	
During 2011, NSA's performance was in line with our expectations. Funds from 	
operations (FFO) reached $25.2 million, a decrease from $31.1 million a year 	
before, mainly due to the higher interest burden arising from the fact that 	
the bond bears a higher coupon than the bank loans paid off (9.25% vs. 3%-4%). 	
During that year, the company faced relatively elevated working capital needs 	
of $10.6 million, mainly due to the increase in revenues. This resulted in 	
cash flow from operations (FFO) of $14.6 million. The company used this FFO, 	
together with the $200 million bond, to finance capital expenditures for $70.6 	
million and debt repayments for $126.8 million. Main investments included: 	
minor acquisitions, a new silo for dry goods, a barge convoy for, and a 	
floating dry dock.	
	
Credit metrics remained in line with the 'aggressive' financial risk profile, 	
as evidenced by debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and debt to capitalization of 	
4.7x, 10.9%, and 41.9x, respectively.	
	
Looking ahead to 2012 and 2013, we expect EBITDA generation to reach $50 	
million and $58 million, with the river division contributing about 35%, port 	
operations, 35%, and cabotage, the remaining 30%. Those assumptions 	
incorporate a 15% expansion in the volumes to be transported on the river. It 	
also includes some upward tariff adjustments, in its 3 business units. Also, 	
we incorporate a 35% increase in storage capacity for the dry port in Uruguay, 	
through 2014, because of the new silo and other planned future investments. 	
We believe NSA may generate cash flow from operations of about $30 million per 	
year in 2012 and 2013, which would be more than enough for capital 	
expenditures that we expect to reach $15 million in 2012 and less than $10 	
million in 2013. If that is the case, we believe NSA may activate other 	
investment projects rather than just piling up the excess cash, because it 	
faces practically zero debt maturities until 2019. 	
We expect its credit metrics to slightly strengthen in 2012 and 2013, 	
supported by the company's enhanced results and cash flow generation. We 	
expect debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt to reach 4.6x and 12% in 2012, and 4x 	
and 14% in 2013, respectively.	
	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, NSA has an adequate liquidity position. We expect cash sources 	
for the next 12 months to overly exceed cash uses. In fact, the company has no 	
debt payments scheduled until 2019, and cash flows from operations should 	
reach $25-$30 million in 2012, enough to cover capital expenditures of less 	
than $20 million. Moreover, cash balances stood at $40.5 million by December 	
2011.	
	
We include the following factors in our assessment of the company's liquidity:	
     -- NSA's has neither material limitations imposed by the terms and 	
conditions of its notes, nor is it obliged to comply with any particular 	
financial ratio;	
     -- We believe that any potential investment project that requires debt 	
would not jeopardize the company's financial flexibility or capital structure; 	
and	
     -- The company has a revolving undrawn credit facility for $40 million 	
with Cyprus Bank Public Co. (not rated).	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NSA will continue to show 	
greater inherent resilience, compared with its industry competitors, and more 	
stable cash flow dynamics. We also expect each business to contribute to an 	
overall EBITDA that we expect to be balanced at 30%-35% by year-end 2011. We 	
assume that NSA will maintain adequate cash levels during the cycle, in excess 	
of its operating needs, which we estimate at about $15 million. We may lower 	
the ratings if the company's leverage deteriorates and gross debt-to-EBITDA 	
ratios exceed 5x. We are not likely to upgrade the ratings at this time 	
because of NSA's relatively small scale and its geographic concentration in 	
speculative-grade countries.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Affirmed	
	
Navios South American Logistics Inc.	
  Corporate Credit Rating                  B+	
  	
$200 million notes due in 2019             B+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

