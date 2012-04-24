FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes actions on some U.S. synthetic CDOs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 24 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We placed our ratings on 14 tranches from 10 synthetic CDO 	
transactions on CreditWatch positive.	
     -- We placed our ratings on four tranches from four synthetic CDO 	
transactions on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from four synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today placed its ratings on 14 tranches from 10 corporate-backed 	
synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch 	
positive. At the same time, we placed our ratings on four tranches from four 	
corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative. In 	
addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from four synthetic CDO 	
transactions backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and 	
removed them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Today's rating actions 	
followed our monthly review of U.S. synthetic CDO transactions.	
	
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions, 	
rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over 	
the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios 	
that rose above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch 	
negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective 	
portfolios and SROC ratios that fell below 100% as of the March month-end run. 	
The rating affirmations reflect our review of synthetic CDOs backed by CMBS 	
securities after applying our updated criteria for CDOs backed by pooled SF 	
securities (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology 	
And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). The affirmations reflect SROC 	
ratios that were at or above 100% at their current rating levels.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
  	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.	
 	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
Aphex Capital NSCR 2007-5 Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A-1FL                    CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-1FX                    CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
ARLO Ltd.	
Series 11	
                              Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
A                     BBB-p (sf)/Watch Neg   BBB-p (sf)	
 	
Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd.	
Series 10	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    BB (sf)/Watch Neg   BB (sf)	
 	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 	
Series 3	
                              Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
A1-EURLMS               BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos    BBB+ (sf)	
 	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006	
Series 6	
                              Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
A1A-$LMS              BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos    BBB+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2005-12	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Fltg Rt Nt               BB- (sf)/Watch Pos  BB- (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2005-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
III A                    B+ (sf)/Watch Pos   B+ (sf)	
III B                    B+ (sf)/Watch Pos   B+ (sf)	
III C                    B+ (sf)/Watch Pos   B+ (sf)	
III D                    B+ (sf)/Watch Pos   B+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2006-2	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
III                      B+ (sf)/Watch Pos   B+ (sf)	
 	
North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
C                        AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos  AA+ (sf)	
D                        AA- (sf)/Watch Pos  AA- (sf)	
 	
Pegasus 2006-1 Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To              From	
A1                       BB (sf)         BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2                       BB (sf)         BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Pegasus 2007-1 Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
A1                       B+ (sf)         B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2                       B+ (sf)         B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
Series 2006-2 (28)	
                              Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
A1A-L                 CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos    CCC- (sf)	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
A5-$LS                   BB (sf)/Watch Pos   BB (sf)	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
A1A-$LS                  BBB (sf)/Watch Pos  BBB (sf)	
 	
Seawall 2006-1 Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
C-2                      BBB- (sf)      BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Cert               B- (sf)/Watch Neg   B- (sf)	
 	
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Unit               B- (sf)/Watch Neg   B- (sf)	
 	
Strata Trust Series 2007-7	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    B (sf)/Watch Pos    B (sf)

